BOLIVAR — For the first two minutes, this one looked as if it might go in much the same fashion as the first meeting. The Wellsville boys basketball team, after handling Bolivar-Richburg 59-31 back on Jan. 11, jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the clock hit 6:30, forcing the Wolverines into a timeout. This time, however, B-R collected itself and, behind a stellar defensive showing, mostly went toe-to-toe with the Lions the rest of the way.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO