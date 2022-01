The power of three was in evidence in Eastern York’s scintillating 41-38 triumph over homestanding Gettysburg on the Warriors’ home court Friday night. In a battle of league heavyweights, perimeter prowess proved the difference as the Golden Knights connected eight times from distance in the girls’ basketball victory. The hosts had a chance to tie at the buzzer, but Anne Bair’s three-point launch caromed harmlessly off the back rim and the guests survived.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO