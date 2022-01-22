ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nike Facts

By Tadashi
facts.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t know Nike? It is only one of the biggest and most famous shoe companies in the world. So famous that people would recognize the brand even with logo seen from a distance. Learn more about this corporate giant with these 50 facts about Nike. Quick Facts....

facts.net

Comments / 0

Related
psuvanguard.com

Satire: Nike says it’s unethical to thrift shop

Phil Knight, the founder of Nike—the world’s most valued clothing brand—made a bold statement last night to all thrift shoppers out there. “Nobody should be proud to purchase Nike apparel that is older than 10 years because it’s stained with the foul history of child labor and sweatshops,” he tweeted.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

NIKE Has The Best Of Both Worlds

Since our last article titled "NIKE's Position Remains Well-Entrenched" in last October, NIKE's (NYSE:NKE) share price had gone up from US$152 per share to $178 per share before it fell to US$143 per share (as of 21 January 2022). In addition to the trepidation caused by possible earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes, retail sales that were significantly worse than anticipated - down by 1.9% in December from an estimated 0.1% drop - might have further pressured the share price. Still, the dip might present an opportunity for investors to buy NIKE at a lower price, in our view.
RETAIL
Complex

SNKRS VP Tapped for New Nike Virtual Division

Nike CEO John Donahoe announced in an internal email this week the creation of Nike Virtual Studios, a division focused on establishing the sneaker company in the virtual world. Donahoe named Ron Faris, the VP of SNKRS, the leader of the new division. “We have created Nike Virtual Studios, a...
BUSINESS
utahbusiness.com

Nike is taking on the metaverse with their acquisition of RTFKT

Utah-based NFT company RTFKT joined the ranks of some of the world’s most iconic brands in December when Nike announced it had acquired RTFKT for an undisclosed sum. “This acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, gaming, and culture,” Nike president and CEO John Donahoe said at the time.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
sgbonline.com

Nike And Under Armour Earn Analyst Upgrades

Nike scored an upgrade from Wells Fargo due in part to signs of recovery in China, while Under Armour upgrades from Citi Research and BMO Capital Markets due to confidence in the brand’s transformation efforts. At Wells Fargo, analyst Kate Fitzsimons upgraded Nike’s stock to “Outperform” from “Equal Weight”...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: RAMENGVRL and the Nike Shox R4 TL

Asia’s music scene has been burgeoning with many a different artist in recent memory, one of which is Putri Estiani — better known by her stage name RAMENGVRL — whom has swiftly made a name for herself in the hip hop scene overseas. She’s amassed quite the substantial fan base in her five year career as an artist thus far, and has been heralded for her impressive bars, captivating lyrics and streetwear-focused style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

Paisley Prints Cover This Nike SB Dunk

The standard Nike Dunk isn’t the only silhouette that’s receiving a paisley upgrade. There’s also an upcoming SB Dunk Low colorway that’s covered almost entirely in a paisley print. The official Nike product images have surfaced this week of the “Paisley” SB Dunk Low. The shoe’s...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Carpet Company Preview Nike Dunk High Collaboration

Baltimore-based skate brand Carpet Company launched a Nike SB Dunk High in 2021 and as a follow-up, they will connect with Nike Sportswear to launch the Dunk High. Going over the Carpet Company x Nike Dunk High collaboration, it features White leather on the base while Orange appears on the overlays. Highlighting the shoe, the Orange will actually wear-away to display a Yellow/Gold base, which is a tribute to their first SB Dunk High collaboration. Other details include a White midsole and an Orange rubber outsole.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Pistorius
Person
Eliud Kipchoge
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Sole Collector

The Nike SB Dunk Is Getting a Colorful Makeover

The Nike SB Dunk is showing no signs of slowing down as the fan-favorite silhouette is set to arrive in a new eye-catching makeup soon. Newly leaked images from @PVASneakers and @Sneakerknockerzllc show a first look at an unreleased SB Dunk Low. The look starts off with a bright yellow tumbled leather as the base while red hits dress the suede overlay panels, shoelaces, and tongue tag. Breaking up the look is a white Swoosh on both sides before the colorful accents continue with a vibrant blue covering the sock liner and outsole.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

The Latest Women's Nike Dunk Is Covered in Metallics

The Nike Dunk has no plans on slowing down in 2022. CLOT put their spin on the model, covering it entirely in chrome, and over at Nike SB, fruity hues take over a four-part Dunk pack. The latest women’s exclusive sees a jewelry inspiration. Metallic gold covers the toe box...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

More Nike Dunks Are Restocking This Month

The black and white colorway of the Nike Dunk Lows isn’t the only iterations that are restocking soon. There is also a high-top version of the shoe that will be up for grabs. Nike confirmed that joining the restock is the Dunk High in the simplistic black and white...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike React Atlas Receives an "Olive/Aqua" Colorway

After surfacing last month, ‘s latest React model, the React Atlas, has now received an “Olive/Aqua” colorway. Set to help introduce the footwear silhouette, the upcoming release features a deep green molded foam upper accented by hits of light blue. Additional detailing comes in the form of burgundy, yellow and orange by the plastic heel counters and heel tabs, toe caps, black overlays, sockliner and rope laces. Aside from the Swooshes at midfoot and heel, printed insoles serve as branding on the shoe. Finishing up the design of the Nike React Atlas “Olive/Aqua” are black React sole units featuring bulbous segments in “Aqua.”
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Swoosh#Nike Air#Nike Shoes#Portland State University#The Wieden Kennedy
SneakerFiles

Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Releases for 2022

The Nike Air Max 1 will celebrate its 35th Anniversary in 2022, which means that we will have more releases than usual. Recently, catalog scans leaked of some upcoming drops that give us a preview of what’s to come. Going over the lineup, we have a pair that will...
APPAREL
WWD

Beyoncé Is Lovestruck in Latest Ivy Park Drop

Love is in the air for Beyoncé and her legion of fans. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the entertainer is preparing to drop the latest Ivy Park collection, Ivy Heart, a capsule inspired by love. Ivy Heart is the sixth iteration of the collaborative collection produced by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Benzinga

Nike Is Hiring A Metaverse Director

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is looking to enter the metaverse with new hires after Apple investing in Metaverse. It looks as though Nike is preparing to enter the metaverse, as the fashion giant is looking to hire a director of metaverse engineering. Nike’s Technology Innovation Office (TIO) will “unleash the power of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

The 21 Best Winter Boots for Men to Help You Survive the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is in full swing folks, and we’re looking at a long, snowy road ahead for those that live up north. Whether you live in a region where tackling icy driveways and frigid temps are a daily routine, or you pay the occasional visit to a ski town, it’s important you have a solid pair of boots that can handle the elements for this winter (and future cold seasons). And since we’re knee-deep in snow season, there’s no better...
APPAREL
Benzinga

Nike Whale Trades For January 26

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nike. Looking at options history for...
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

Nike Appoints Executive Vice President And General Counsel

Nike, Inc. announced that Ann Miller, a 14-year Nike veteran with more than two decades of legal experience, will become executive vice president and general counsel, effective February 17, 2022. Miller succeeds Hilary Krane, EVP, CAO & General Counsel, Nike, Inc., who will retire in February 2022, after 12 years...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy