Nike Facts

After surfacing last month, ‘s latest React model, the React Atlas, has now received an “Olive/Aqua” colorway. Set to help introduce the footwear silhouette, the upcoming release features a deep green molded foam upper accented by hits of light blue. Additional detailing comes in the form of burgundy, yellow and orange by the plastic heel counters and heel tabs, toe caps, black overlays, sockliner and rope laces. Aside from the Swooshes at midfoot and heel, printed insoles serve as branding on the shoe. Finishing up the design of the Nike React Atlas “Olive/Aqua” are black React sole units featuring bulbous segments in “Aqua.”
