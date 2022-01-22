Nike Facts

Since our last article titled "NIKE's Position Remains Well-Entrenched" in last October, NIKE's (NYSE:NKE) share price had gone up from US$152 per share to $178 per share before it fell to US$143 per share (as of 21 January 2022). In addition to the trepidation caused by possible earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes, retail sales that were significantly worse than anticipated - down by 1.9% in December from an estimated 0.1% drop - might have further pressured the share price. Still, the dip might present an opportunity for investors to buy NIKE at a lower price, in our view.

