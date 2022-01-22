Monmouth-Roseville Leads Wire-to-Wire in TRAC West Division Win Over Sherrard

(CNN) — National Transportation Safety Board investigators descended into a wooded ravine in Pittsburgh Saturday where a snow-covered bridge collapsed one day earlier. Investigators also flew a drone over the area in search of answers as to why the 52-year-old steel frame bridge collapsed in the predawn darkness Friday, leaving 10 people with what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company’s Twitter account said Saturday. The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl...
A powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds causing widespread power outages early Saturday. People from New York City to Maine awakened to half a foot of snow, while parts of Massachusetts, including Boston, were expected to experience up to 24 inches, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.
Washington, DC (CNN) — The White House says it's considering a wider list of potential nominees for the Supreme Court than has been reported thus far, according to a source familiar with the discussions. The source indicates there are several new names emerging as the White House casts a...
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian lawmaker is encouraging residents of the rebel-controlled areas of Ukraine to join the Russian army, a sign that Moscow is continuing to try to integrate those territories as much as possible amid Western fears that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Viktor Vodolatsky said...
Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A woman who once lived in Kansas has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants. The U.S. Attorney in Alexandria, Virginia, announced Saturday that Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, has been...
No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
