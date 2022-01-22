1 NYPD officer killed, 1 in grave condition following Harlem shooting

An NYPD officer was killed and another critically wounded Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son, officials said.

Officers Jason Rivera (left) and Wilbert Mora (Right) - NYPD

The officer who was killed was identified as 22-year-old Jason Rivera, who joined the force in November 2020, and the wounded officer as Wilbert Mora, 27, who's been with the NYPD for four years.

Rivera, Mora and another officer responded to a 911 call at 119 W. 135th St. in Harlem for a woman who was in a dispute with her son. Police say the woman’s son, Lawshawn McNeil, opened fire at the officers.

Authorities say McNeil, who has numerous prior arrests, used a Glock 45 that was reported stolen from Baltimore in 2017.

Just three weeks into their jobs, Mayor Eric Adams — a former police captain himself — and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stood before the media at a Harlem hospital, denouncing the spate of violence against the New York Police Department.

Adams said, “This was just not an attack on these brave officers. This was an attack on the city of New York.”