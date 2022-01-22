‘Mija’ Review: A Personal & Sincere Look At The Struggles Of Undocumented Families [Sundance]

Aubrey Plaza is becoming one of those "must watch" performers; the type you go out of your way to see, no matter what the movie. Heck, she might already be there. With "Emily the Criminal," Plaza takes on perhaps her most dramatic role yet; even more so than her exceptional, unhinged work in the oddball "Black Bear." Despite how frantic and manic that movie became, there remained an air of humor — albeit dark, bleak humor. Not so with "Emily the Criminal," which has Plaza breaking bad as Emily, a young woman with considerable student debt and a criminal record that keeps her from being gainfully employed. Then she learns about something called "dummy shopping," a process that involves buying expensive items (big TVs, cars, you name it) with stolen credit cards and then selling the goods for a profit. The cards are supplied by Youcef (Theo Rossi), who strikes us as vaguely threatening when we first meet him. Emily is understandably hesitant to get involved with this sort of thing, but when she learns she can make $200 for about an hour's work, and later $2,000, she decides to go for it.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO