ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Mija’ Review: A Personal & Sincere Look At The Struggles Of Undocumented Families [Sundance]

By Christian Gallichio
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning on the eve of music manager Doris Muñoz’s 26th birthday, Isabel Castro’s lyrical documentary, “Mija,” uses Muñoz’s story — both her status as a manager of Latinx artists and as the only American-born member of her undocumented family — to explore the complicated dynamics that plague undocumented families. Adopting a...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

John Leguizamo Calls Out Colorism in Hollywood: ‘I Stayed Out of the Sun So I Could Work’

Despite the push for representation onscreen, Hollywood still isn’t addressing all the issues. Following the debate over colorism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” John Leguizamo spoke about his experience in the film industry. “There’s colorism within Latin culture that we have to fix, but there’s colorism in Hollywood too,” Leguizamo said during Nick Barili’s new series “Seen” in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by Deadline. Leguizamo continued, “All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos?...
CELEBRITIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Speak No Evil’ Is a Grueling Trip to Satirical Pessimism [Sundance Review]

Christian Tafdrup’s bleak Speak No Evil will undoubtedly draw some comparisons to nihilistic horror satires like Michael Haneke’s Funny Games. Both seek to make the viewer deeply uncomfortable while sending a caustic message. But while the latter chastised its audience for their consumption of violence, the former struggles with its polite society messaging. It results in a grueling voyage determined to frustrate and antagonize right up until it finally reveals its whole cynical underbelly.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Review: Martika Ramirez Escobar’s Joyful, Emotional Film Explores The Power Of ‘80s Action Films [Sundance]

Films can be a form of escapism. Sitting down in a dark cinema with a big screen and great sound immerses you in the action playing out in front of you. And in the best films, it feels as if you’ve been teleported to the world on screen. In her often strange, but ultimately moving feature directorial debut, “Leonor Will Never Die,” Martika Ramirez Escobar explores that specific aspect of storytelling to showcase the power of cinema and filmmaking to thrill audiences but also to potentially heal.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD: Julianne Moore is Oscar Nomination Worthy in Leisurely Paced Drama [Sundance 2022]

When You Finish Saving the World (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Jesse Eisenberg and starring Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Jay O. Sanders, Billy Bryk, Alisha Boe, Jack Justice, Eleonore Hendricks, Catherine Haun, Annacheska Brown, Sara Anne, Marika Rose Sayers, Calhoun Koenig, Colin Miller, Adrian Mackenzie, Laura-Love Tode, Mimi Fletcher and Jordyn Aurora Aquino.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
aiptcomics

[Sundance ’22] ‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ review: How a story about a Korean immigrant resonates today

Free Chol Soo Lee seems like it is going to be about a Korean immigrant being wrongfully imprisoned. The Sundance Film Festival world premiere covers that, but it is also a very personal story. While weaving this tale, it also says a lot about America. In 1973, Lee is convicted of murder and placed in jail for the next decade. The conviction became a galvanizing moment in Asian American history.
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: Isabel Castro’s “Mija” Dares to Dream

“He sounds good, but he’s having a meltdown now,” Doris Munoz tells a seemingly unconcerned stagehand as her client Cuco loses his way on stage at a concert in “Mija,” not knowing the lyrics to the song the band’s playing and doing his best to fake it. The fact that no casual listener would notice this is of cold comfort, and Munoz is more concerned for the musician she’s managed since leaving college than what anyone else thinks, but beyond actually caring for his welfare, the anxiety would appear to tap into something deeper as Isabel Castro’s sensational film makes clear that Munoz feels as if she’s pushed out on such a stage every day as the daughter of undocumented immigrants who has U.S. citizenship, having to put on some kind of facade that everything’s going fine when she feels it’s teetering on the edge of complete disaster.
MOVIES
film-book.com

TV Review: BRING ON THE DANCING HORSES: Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot [Sundance 2022]

Bring on the Dancing Horse: Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot TV show review from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Kate Bosworth plays an assassin dressed like the equivalent to a Quaker Oats woman in director Michael Polish‘s 10-part Western series, Bring on the Dancing Horses. The first episode of this very intriguing show is playing at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s darkly comic and very well paced as it keeps the viewer wondering where it is ultimately headed.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cuco
film-book.com

Film Review: FRESH: Faux Finish to a Derivative Grand Guignol Hybrid [Sundance 2022]

FRESH (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Mimi Cave, starring Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Andrea Bang, Charlotte Le Bon, Brett Dier, Dayo Okeniyi, Jojo T. Gibbs, Frances Leigh, Arghavan Jenati, Lachlan Quarmby, and Sunghee Lapell. FRESH is an unsavory stew that disappoints...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: WATCHER: Maika Monroe Stars in a Routine Stalker Film [Sundance 2022]

Watcher (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Chloe Okuno and starring Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Tudor Petrut, Daniel Nuta, Madalina Anea and Stefan Iancu. When Maika Monroe appeared in the 2014 independent horror film, It Follows, she received terrific critical...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH: Cooper Raiff Stars In, Writes and Directs an Energetic, Sharp Romantic Dramedy [Sundance 2022]

Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Cooper Raiff and starring Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Leslie Mann, Raul Castillo, Odeya Rush, Brad Garrett, Kelly O’Sullivan, Brenna Sherman, Corrie Danieley, Vanessa Burghardt, Tiffany Sander McKenzie, Colton Osorio, Amara Pedroso, Phil Nardozzi, Evan Assante, Alison Weisgall, Drake Tobias and Felicia Reuter.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance#Racism#American#Covid#Chicana
/Film

Emily The Criminal Review: Aubrey Plaza Is Superb In This Gig Economy Crime Saga [Sundance 2022]

Aubrey Plaza is becoming one of those "must watch" performers; the type you go out of your way to see, no matter what the movie. Heck, she might already be there. With "Emily the Criminal," Plaza takes on perhaps her most dramatic role yet; even more so than her exceptional, unhinged work in the oddball "Black Bear." Despite how frantic and manic that movie became, there remained an air of humor — albeit dark, bleak humor. Not so with "Emily the Criminal," which has Plaza breaking bad as Emily, a young woman with considerable student debt and a criminal record that keeps her from being gainfully employed. Then she learns about something called "dummy shopping," a process that involves buying expensive items (big TVs, cars, you name it) with stolen credit cards and then selling the goods for a profit. The cards are supplied by Youcef (Theo Rossi), who strikes us as vaguely threatening when we first meet him. Emily is understandably hesitant to get involved with this sort of thing, but when she learns she can make $200 for about an hour's work, and later $2,000, she decides to go for it.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: James Ponsoldt’s ‘Summering’ is an adventurously fanciful but cold tale of childhood [Grade: C]

It begins with a scene akin to a horror film when the protagonist faces the worst nemesis. Three girls are sitting in a bathtub huddled behind a shower curtain as a large shadow draws closer, a hand reaches out and their cover is ripped away to reveal that this is just a game of hide-and-seek between four eleven-year-olds. Breaking free but not venturing far from the imaginary world the girls inhabit, James Ponsoldt’s film Summering begins as a coming-of-age movie reminiscent of Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me. The film tries to develop into a fantastical rumination of girlhood anxieties, dealing with heavier themes, but ultimately falls short.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Every Day In Kaimukī’ Review: Moody Shoegaze Vibes Still Feel A Little Undercooked [Sundance]

“I’d rather have one person dance in my car than have 100 people with the song on in the background” late-night radio DJ, Naz (Naz Kawakami), tells his friend. The young man hosts a show called “Night Drive,” on 90.1 FM Honolulu, “the show that makes you feel cool when you’re driving at night, the show where you actually are as you speed down the freeway going about your misdeeds.”
THEATER & DANCE
film-book.com

Film Review: 892: John Boyega Shines in Meaningful but Familiar Bank Robbery Story [Sundance 2022]

892 (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Abi Damaris Corbin and starring John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Michael Kenneth Williams, Connie Britton, Jeffrey Donovan, Olivia Washington, London Covington, Robb Derringer, Carmine Giovinazzo, Kate Burton, Albert Kong, Elise Neal, Kelli Dawn Hancock, Mel Fair, Keith Ewell, Miriam Silverman and Shannon Walsh.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: In Andrew Semans’ tense and terrifying ‘Resurrection,’ Rebecca Hall gets under your skin [Grade: A]

In an opening scene of Resurrection, a film by writer/director Andrew Semans, premiering at Sundance Film Festival, Margaret, played by Rebecca Hall, counsels a young female intern who is having problems with her boyfriend and warns her about the dangers of sadists. In that moment, although nearly imperceptible, there is a shift in Margaret that makes it clear that the comment is coming from a deeper place than simple collegial advice–it feels personal. And thus begins the slow burn of Resurrection, a psychological trauma—sorry, drama—that features an earthquake of a central performance by Hall which will burrow under your skin and make you shiver long after the credits roll.
MOVIES
/Film

Call Jane Review: A Well-Meaning But Strangely Simplified Look At The Jane Collective [Sundance 2022]

Anytime I see someone claiming "This is the movie we need right now!", I get a little antsy. It's such a bold, broad claim and it's almost never accurate. Still, I can appreciate the sentiment, and it's fair to say that Phyllis Nagy's "Call Jane" is an important movie — or perhaps it's more accurate to describe it as a movie about an important subject. Nagy's film is based (loosely, it would seem) on the true story of the Jane Network, an underground group providing women with abortion services in Chicago between 1969 to 1973. At the time, abortion was still illegal nationwide. Roe vs. Wade changed that, but now, here in 2022, abortion is perilously close to being illegal again. Texas has essentially already outlawed it on a state level, and America's right-leaning Supreme Court seems poised to do the same thing on a grander scale. For the country to come so far only to now go backward is appalling.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy