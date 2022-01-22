ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannity: Biden 'creates a crisis,' White House 'pretends that it is no crisis'

By Graham Colton
Cover picture for the articleSean Hannity spotlit President Biden's latest round of crises in Friday's opening monologue of "Hannity." White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Thursday attempted to clarify Biden's "minor incursion" comment on a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Klain said he was "quite clear." UKRAINE PRESIDENT PUSHES BACK ON BIDEN'S...

Pam Johnson
6d ago

They have always pretended. He’s pretending he is actually the president.

Fox News' Peter Doocy laughs off Biden 'SOB' insult: 'Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true'

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy was able to laugh off President Biden's "SOB" insult against him during his appearance on "The Five." Moments after the exchange went viral on Monday, Doocy explained that he had "two pages of questions about crime" prepared before Biden scolded reporters for asking questions about the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a meeting focused on the economy.
'Hannity' on Biden's outbursts and hypocrisy

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 24, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: That's online. We highly recommend it. We are out of time this evening sadly. The great Sean Hannity takes over next for...
The New Yorker

Does Biden’s Presidency Hang on the Crisis with Russia?

Throughout Joe Biden’s life, America’s place in the world has been determined, more often than not, by Washington’s relationship with Moscow. He was born in 1942, just months after the United States and the Soviet Union, with Britain, agreed to collaborate against the Axis powers to insure their mutual survival during the Second World War. It didn’t last. When Biden was three, George F. Kennan, the legendary U.S. chargé d’affaires in Moscow, sent the historic eight-thousand-word cable warning about Soviet expansionism and urging Washington to move to contain Moscow. Biden was a kid when President Harry Truman issued an ultimatum to Joseph Stalin demanding that he withdraw Soviet forces from a huge swath of Iran—the first crisis of the Cold War. Biden graduated from high school in 1961, the year that Moscow built the Berlin Wall. Biden turned twenty a month after President John F. Kennedy blockaded Cuba to prevent the delivery of more Soviet missiles a hundred miles from American shores. In 1979, as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden led a Senate delegation to Moscow to help persuade reluctant senators to ratify the SALT II nuclear-arms treaty. Four months later, the Soviets invaded Afghanistan and President Jimmy Carter requested that the Senate delay action on SALT II.
