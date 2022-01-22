How Gerrymandering Works

A California museum has returned the remains of at least 20 Native Americans killed in a massacre to their tribe.The members of the Wiyot Tribe were murdered by white settlers while asleep in their Northern California villages in February 1860.The remains of the victims of what became known as the Indian Island Massacre were recovered in 1953 after being found during the construction of a jetty in the city of Eureka.A team from University of California, Berkeley collected the remains from the gravesites and put them in storage, along with 136 artefacts such as beads and shells buried with them.“They’re...

