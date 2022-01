At Potomack Intermediate, one class entered the “Starbooks Cafe,” the tables decorated, Starbucks cups filled with hot chocolate and menus of books awaiting young readers. In a classroom down the hall, bookshelves had been wrapped like a present for weeks, waiting for the OK for the paper to ripped away. Another teacher announced the winner of a writing contest to see who would control the big scissors at the official ribbon cutting of the classroom library, the goals of classmates written on small pieces of paper being thrown up as confetti as the ribbon fell.

