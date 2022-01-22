ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders shut out Coyotes for third straight win at their new home

By Andrew Gross - Newsday (TNS)
 7 days ago

ELMONT, N.Y. — The Islanders are settling into a rhythm of playing consistently, playing frequently at home. And winning. A dominating 4-0 victory over the struggling Coyotes on Friday night at UBS Arena made it three straight wins, six in their last seven and the Islanders are now 7-1-1 at UBS...

Islanders' Saturday game vs. Kraken game postponed by winter storm

NEW YORK — The Islanders and expansion Seattle Kraken are just having a hard time getting their scheduled games played. Saturday’s matinee at UBS Arena was postponed, the NHL announced on Friday night, marking the second postponement between the teams. This game will now be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. as the conclusion of a seven-game homestand before the All-Star break.
Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
Red Wings end three-game winless streak, beat Penguins in shootout

This was a different Red Wings team Friday in Pittsburgh. After a poor defensive game Wednesday against Chicago, the Wings shut down a powerful Penguins team, and defeated the Penguins, 3-2 in a shootout. The Wings won the shootout 1-0, with Lucas Raymond scoring the lone goal. Goals from unexpected...
Rangers retire goalie great Henrik Lundqvist's No. 30

NEW YORK — Henrik Lundqvist, impeccably dressed as ever, strode to the podium on the Madison Square Garden ice. He gazed up at a crowd that was reveling in a last chance to chant his name just like they always did, and paused before blurting, "I miss you guys."
Frederick Gaudreau's goal gives Wild 3-2 victory over Rangers

NEW YORK — The celebration started long before puck drop, with the Rangers rolling out a blue carpet to honor former longtime goaltender Henrik Lundqvist by retiring his jersey. But the Wild crashed the party, rallying for a 3-2 victory on Friday at Madison Square Garden for its fourth...
After honoring Sergei Zubov, Stars’ blowout loss to Capitals was a major buzzkill

DALLAS — When the air left the American Airlines Center, the Dallas Stars fell flat. On the night when the franchise retired Sergei Zubov’s number, the Stars lost 5-0 to the Washington Capitals, snapping a four-game win streak and sullying a night that celebrated the best defenseman in franchise history.
Campbell puts home win streak on the line against High Point

High Point Panthers (9-11, 3-3 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (11-7, 4-3 Big South) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -7.5; over/under is 126.5. BOTTOM LINE: Campbell will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Fighting Camels face High Point. The Fighting Camels have gone 7-2 at...
