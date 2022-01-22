Hurricanes vault into first in Metro Division with 6-3 win over Rangers

NEW YORK — The fact that the Wild and the New York Rangers actually had to play a game on Friday night at Madison Square Garden felt, well, a little bit awkward. This was Henrik Lundqvist’s night through and through. The legendary goaltender got his No. 30 jersey retired in a pregame ceremony that was so spectacular it made the actual game between the Wild and the Rangers feel like more of an afterthought.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO