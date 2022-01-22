ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Inmate at Sedgwick County jail dies from chronic illness

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TW2I9_0dseXLaw00

A Sedgwick County Jail inmate, with a chronic illness, passed away Thursday at an area hospital. The death is the first in-custody death of 2022 for the jail.

According to a news release, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said when the inmate's health deteriorated, family was contacted to arrange visitation.  The family made the decision to stop treatment, and less than a half hour later, the inmate was declared deceased.

While the death appears to be due to a medical condition and natural causes, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, (KBI), and the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office Investigations Unit will conduct an investigation under state statute.

The inmate has been in the custody of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office since July 19, 2020, for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of kidnapping.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#The Inmate#Kidnapping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KNSS Radio

Wichita Police warn of SCAM calls

The Wichita Police Department (WPD), is warning citizens of a phone scam with individuals calling and telling citizens they are being investigated by National Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
948
Followers
742
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy