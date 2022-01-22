Inmate at Sedgwick County jail dies from chronic illness

A Sedgwick County Jail inmate, with a chronic illness, passed away Thursday at an area hospital. The death is the first in-custody death of 2022 for the jail.

According to a news release, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said when the inmate's health deteriorated, family was contacted to arrange visitation. The family made the decision to stop treatment, and less than a half hour later, the inmate was declared deceased.

While the death appears to be due to a medical condition and natural causes, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, (KBI), and the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office Investigations Unit will conduct an investigation under state statute.

The inmate has been in the custody of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office since July 19, 2020, for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of kidnapping.