Keilar: Hawley said this on national television with a straight face

The following is a transcript of an interview with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan that aired Sunday, January 16, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Good morning to you, Jake. I want to start by asking you about what happened overnight in Texas with this synagogue and the hostage situation there. I know a British man who took the hostages is now dead, the others were released. Any indication that this is part of any kind of broader extremist threat?

