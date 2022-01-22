Keilar: Hawley said this on national television with a straight face

Related
Donald Trump Faces 'Dramatic Televised Hearings' Over January 6
Experts say the House committee investigating the Capitol riot has hundreds of pages of documents and more potential testimonies that can prove to be explosive.
Open: This is "Face the Nation," January 16
This week on "Face the Nation," we mark President Biden’s first year in office with a new CBS News poll, discuss the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and take a look at where the coronavirus pandemic stands.
Billionaire Republican backer donates to Manchin after he killed key Biden bill
Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone, author of I Love Capitalism!, said of the Democratic senator: ‘Thank God for Joe Manchin’
Fox's Tomi Lahren Suggests Biden Chose VP Harris Based on Race and Will Do Same for SCOTUS
Lahren insisted on Twitter that she was not criticizing Black women, but the choice of picking a nominee based solely on their race.
RELATED PEOPLE
mediaite.com
Jen Psaki Says Republicans ‘Obliterated Their Own Credibility’ by Criticizing Biden’s Unannounced SCOTUS Pick
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed Republicans who are critical of President Joe Biden’s still-unannounced replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Breyer officially announced on Thursday that he is stepping down after three decades on the bench. Biden also stated that he intends to announce...
Mitch McConnell, Who Blocked Merrick Garland, to Give Biden Nominee 'Fair Look'
McConnell said he would give Biden's nominee "a fair look" on the same day he warned the president against choosing a judge from "the radical left."
mediaite.com
Psaki Refuses to Answer Repeated Questions About Whether Kamala Harris Will Be Nominated to Supreme Court
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had to fend off waves of questions about what President Joe Biden will do in light of Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement from the Supreme Court. Psaki held her daily press briefing on Wednesday hours after news broke that the senior left-leaning justice will...
CNN's Jim Acosta Relishes Marjorie Taylor Greene Being Told Trump Lost
The CNN anchor played a clip of a Georgia voter criticizing the congresswoman during a radio program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daniel Dale debunks 'nonsense' election claim on far-right website
CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks claims made by a far-right website that asserted the state of Wisconsin moved to withdraw its 2020 electoral votes for President Joe Biden.
MSNBC
Lindsey Graham ignores his own record, moves to outlaw deficits
During George W. Bush's presidency, the Republican administration added about $5 trillion to the national debt in eight years. At the time, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stood by the White House, backing the Bush/Cheney tax cuts and spending bills without regard for deficits. During Donald Trump's presidency, the...
House Republicans Demand Release of Biden-Zelensky Transcript
The White House disputed a CNN report that said Biden's call with Ukraine's president had not gone well.
Hannity Says Biden Basing Supreme Court Pick on Gender Unconstitutional—Trump Did the Same
The Fox News host has questioned the president's commitment to nominate an African American woman, though Trump said Ruth Bader Ginsburg's successor would be a "very brilliant woman" before he made his choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Ketanji Brown Jackson, Possible Biden SCOTUS Pick, Ruled in Trump Cases
As a candidate for the presidency, Joe Biden vowed to put a Black woman on the Supreme Court. Many pundits predict he'll choose Judge Jackson.
Analysis: Battle lines drawn, speculation circulates over Breyer replacement
(The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to formally announce his retirement from the high court Thursday. News broke of his imminent retirement Wednesday, setting off a flurry of speculation and political posturing over who would replace the Democrat-appointed justice. Biden pledged multiple times on the campaign trail to nominate a Black female justice, emphasizing he is “looking forward to making sure there’s a Black woman on the Supreme Court.” ...
Sand Hills Express
Transcript: Jake Sullivan on “Face the Nation”
The following is a transcript of an interview with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan that aired Sunday, January 16, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Good morning to you, Jake. I want to start by asking you about what happened overnight in Texas with this synagogue and the hostage situation there. I know a British man who took the hostages is now dead, the others were released. Any indication that this is part of any kind of broader extremist threat?
Mike Pence: Joe Biden won his party's nomination, but Bernie Sanders 'won the party'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday it is clear that his successors, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are picking up where Barack Obama left off in fundamentally transforming the American system into one that is hard-left. Pence also reacted to Harris' trip to Honduras to visit...
As Democrats Rush to Fill Breyer's Seat, Susan Collins Says Not So Fast
"This time, there is no need for any rush," GOP Senator Susan Collins of Maine said of confirming President Joe Biden's forthcoming Supreme Court nominee.
Eight States File Lawsuit Against Biden for Reinstating Immigration Policy Nixed by Trump
"The Biden Administration has sown nothing but disaster for our country through its illegal, unconstitutional immigration policies," wrote Ken Paxton of Texas.
Russia says it won't start war with Ukraine after Biden warns Feb. invasion 'distinct possibility'
MOSCOW — Russia insisted on Friday that it will not start a war with Ukraine after President Joe Biden warned there is a “distinct possibility” that Moscow could invade its neighbor in February. As the West awaited the Kremlin's next move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said...
mediaite.com
Geraldo Calls Biden’s Pledge to Nominate Black Woman to SCOTUS, ‘Affirmative Action’
Cohosts of The Five discussed Stephen Breyer’s looming retirement and potential replacements President Joe Biden could nominate. On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if elected. He now has that opportunity. Cohost Geraldo Rivera had an interesting take on the...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
600
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0