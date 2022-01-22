NHL Conference Glance

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Buck Britton manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Tim Gibbons hitting coach, Ramon Sambo fundamentals coach, Joshua Rodrigues development coach, Alan Rail athletic trainer and Jon Medici strength and conditioning coach for Norfolk (Triple-A East); Kyle Moore manager, Josh Conway pitching coach, Branden Becker hitting coach, Tim DeJohn fundamentals coach, Billy Facteau development coach, William Kelly athletic trainer and Chandler Geller strength and conditioning coach for Bowie (Double-A Northeast); Roberto Mercado manager, Forrest Herrmann pitching coach, Zach Cole hitting coach, Isaiah Paige fundamentals coach, Ryan Goll development coach, Allysse Kramer athletic trainer and Mike Ghomson strength and conditioning coach for Aberdeen (High-A East); Felip Rojas Alou Jr. manager, Joe Haumacher pitching coach, Brink Ambler hitting coach, Daniel Fajardo fundamentals coach, Collin Murray development coach, Julio Ibarra athletic trainer and Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach for Delmarva (Low-A East); Matt Packer and Christian Frias managers, Adam Bleday and Andy Sadoski pitching coaches, Josh Bunselmeyer and Jaylen Ferguson hitting coaches, Troy Marrow and Collin Woody fundamentals coaches, Chase Sebby development coach, Gary Smith and Sara Padilla athletic trainers and Sam Sauer strength and conditioning coach for the Complex League; Elbis Morel and Chris Madera managers, Jake Witt and Dioni Pascual pitching coaches, Julian Gonzalez and Christian Poulsen hitting coaches, Ramon Lubo and Miguel Jabalera fundamentals coaches, Aliks Lorie and Brian Bolandos athletic trainers and Julio Diaz and Roman Gomez strength and conditioning coaches for the Dominican Summer League.
