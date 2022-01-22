ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Cardinal Stritch has something to talk about outlasting Toledo Emmanuel Christian in overtime

By Sports Desk
 7 days ago

Extra action was needed before Oregon Cardinal Stritch could slip past Toledo Emmanuel Christian 69-67 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The Cardinals' kept the advantage through the first overtime period with a 12-10 scoring edge over the Warriors. Toledo Emmanuel Christian had a 47-45 edge on Oregon...

