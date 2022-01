The week of January 31st will begin our Fine Free February - We love you and we LOVE our books. The library will waive fines in February as long as the materials are returned to the library in good condition. If you previously returned materials but still have an outstanding fine, please come to the library in February. We will waive the fines when we verify that you have returned the material in good condition. Please return your books!

WATSEKA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO