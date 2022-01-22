ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medley, FL

Armed Robbery In Medley Leads Investigators To Human Trafficking Arrests

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYO1P_0dseRN9800

MEDLEY (CBSMiami) – An armed robbery in Medley leads investigators to make two arrests in human trafficking.

“Medley Police Department responded to South River Suites located at 12484 Northwest South River Drive, in regards to an armed robbery, when officers arrived they encountered three victims that stated they have been victims of an armed robbery,” Medley Police Sgt. Louis Ponce said.

Officers responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victims said the two men knocked on their door, and apparently had on masks.

“And when the victims went to open the door, they were armed with firearms and robbed the victims,” Ponce said.

According to State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundel’s office, one of the victims, one of those victims was at the location awaiting a pre-arranged prostitution encounter.

“Our officers were able to identify specific things during their conversation that they were able to pry at which point the victim came forward and advised that yes she was in fact a victim of human trafficking.”

Through the investigation, the two other people were arrested. 40-year-old Raul Antonio Jimenez-Rodriguez and 30-year-old Grettel Caceres-Grego are facing charges that include, human trafficking and directing another to a place of prostitution.

“Broward was one of the places that she was trafficked in, as well as Tampa,” Roger Dehart said.

This case hits close to Roger Dehart, a Broward Sheriff’s Office Court Bailiff.

He has not only witnessed hearings on human trafficking, but he says people he’s known to have been people affected.

“Violence towards her kids at the time were 8 and 11 so they had pictures of her kids, they knew what school they went to they did their research,” Dehart explained.

Too often people don’t know it is happening, that’s why Dehart is speaking out, and in the past has walked from Fort Lauderdale to Washington DC to raise awareness. It took 51 days he told CBS 4.

“I would encourage people to educate themselves.”

The US Department of State has a list of potential indicators:

  • Living with employer
  • Poor living conditions
  • Multiple people in cramped space
  • Inability to speak to individual alone
  • Answers appear to be scripted and rehearsed
  • Employer is holding identity documents
  • Signs of physical abuse
  • Submissive or fearful
  • Unpaid or paid very little
  • Under 18 and in prostitution

“You know this isn’t just about Miami-Dade County or Florida as a whole this is an issue that’s going on throughout the nation, throughout the world, and we need the public’s assistance to put a stop to it,” Ponce said.

There is a human trafficking hotline for anyone who needs help. It’s 1 (888) 373-7888. Police are also still looking for any information on the robbery suspects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Florida Man In Pagan’s Motorcycle Gang Arrested Following Discovery Of Drugs, Guns Stash In Key West

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — A Florida man and member of the Pagan’s motorcycle gang was arrested Thursday after cocaine and firearms were found in his home. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Justin Meyer, of Key West, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. “I will never tolerate criminal activity whether by individuals or groups,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank and commend my staff and our law enforcement partners for taking this suspect off the streets.” Local and federal...
KEY WEST, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Driver’s Onboard Camera Captures Him Shooting At Another Driver 11 Times On I-95

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Deerfield Beach man is facing serious charges after his own vehicle’s onboard camera recorded him grabbing a gun from his vehicle’s center console and opening fire at another vehicle while traveling southbound on I-95, according to authorities. It happened on June 21, 2021, at around 7 a.m. Police identified the shooter as Michael Phillip Popper, 30, who they said became involved in a road rage incident with another driver. Here is what police said led to the shooting: “The defendant changed lanes in front of the victim and abruptly cut him off. When the victim honked his horn, the defendant...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Teen Driver Arrested In Deadly Hit And Run In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have charged a 17-year-old with vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly and run. Investigators identified Fernando Altamirano as the driver of a stolen 2021 white Range Rover that caused the fatal accident. In addition to vehicular homicide, Altamirano is charged with four other felony charges including leaving the scene of a crash with a death, leaving the scene of crash with serious bodily injury, and driving without a license. CBS4 has obtained video from a building’s security camera that shows the victim’s red Nissan Altima driving to the intersection where they lost their lives and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Tamarac Fatal Shooting Under Investigation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Tamarac. BSO said it happened at around 9 a.m., Thursday, near the 6100 block of Woodlands Boulevard. Emergency personnel found an adult male who had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No additional information was immediately released. Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Medley, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Medley, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Police Officer Struck By Another Officer’s Vehicle During Arrest

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach police officer is recovering after being injured on the job by another police officer. Miami Beach police said officers were in the area of 22nd Street and Collins Avenue Thursday evening where they found robbery suspect Lajuan White, 29, who had reportedly stolen a woman’s purse. White took off but was eventually caught. However, while an officer was taking him into custody another officer responding to the scene accidentally struck the officer and White with a vehicle. The officer and White were knocked to the ground. Both were taken to an area hospital and subsequently released.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Family Of Leonardo Gil, Hialeah Hospital Worker & Tik Tok Star Killed In Hit-Run, Pleading For Help

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Hialeah Police are asking for help in finding the driver that left Leonardo Gil Fraga for dead Tuesday night. “The family is destroyed, my sister is destroyed, my nephew is destroyed, this is something, no one ever expects,” Katiuska Fernandez, Gil’s aunt said. Gil was well known to many in his life for his willingness to help, and friendly attitude, but online over 150,000 followed him for his Tik Tok videos which often gave a peek into his life and work. “It was just something he did and he was making other people’s day brighter,” Barbara Mata, a co-worker said. Gil...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Have You Seen Haneul Oh? She Was Last Seen In Davie On December 20th

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police are searching for a woman who went missing more than a month ago under suspicious circumstances. Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on December 20th. She has black hair and brown eyes and may be traveling in a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla with Florida tag L20NAZ #MissingAdult: Haneul Oh was last seen in Davie on December 20th, 2021. Oh went missing under suspicious circumstances. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haneul Oh is urged to contacted #DaviePD at (954) 693-8290. #missing #bolo #daviefl #daviepolice #daviepd pic.twitter.com/EpVMelDE5D — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 28, 2022 Investigators provided no further details about the suspicious circumstances. If you see her or know where she might be, give police a call.
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Police Pursuit Ends With Crash In Miami Beach, Suspect In Custody

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police chase ended with a crash in Miami Beach. The video was posted on ‘Only in Dade.’ Police said they were following an armed carjacking suspect. The pursuit ended when the driver hit a tree, right where the Julia Tuttle Causeway splits off. The suspect was taken into custody, but not before being taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to be checked out for injuries. No word on where the chase started.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Prostitution#Washington Dc#Cbsmiami#Medley Police Department#State#Broward Sheriff#Office Court Bailiff#Cbs 4
CBS Miami

‘My Son’s Blood Is On Your Life’: Family Makes Plea To Find Driver In Fatal Hit-And Run Crash In Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A South Florida family, mourning the loss of a loved one who was killed by a hit and run driver, is making a plea to the public to help police find the driver. Family members of Alexander Plummer spoke to reporters on Tuesday morning, regarding his death. A South Florida family, mourning the loss of a loved one who was killed by a hit and run driver, is making a plea to the public to help police find the driver. (CBS4) BSO investigators say he was hit and killed on January 6, shortly after 10 p.m. near the 2500...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Three People Injured In NW Dade Drive-By Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade left three people injured. According to Miami-Dade police, the shooting happened near a home along NW 58th Street and 23rd Avenue Monday night around 10:30 p.m. A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told CBS 4 News a mother and her sons live at the home and believes they may have been the victims. A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The man had been shot in the hand and leg, the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg. Both were listed as stable. A second...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD: Portion Of Turnpike Closed After Psychiatric Patient Who Ran Onto Highway Struck

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck near the Bird Road southbound entrance to the Turnpike. The person who ran onto the highway is a psychiatric patient at Kendall Regional Medical Center. Police say he became combative inside the hospital and ran away. Hospital staff and police ran after him. The young man in his 20s survived getting hit. He’s being treated for his new injuries as well as his previous condition. Chopper4 over the scene as southbound traffic was being diverted off the Turnpike. (CBS4) The accident caused a major traffic mess at the height of rush hour. The southbound Turnpike was temporarily closed from 8 Street to Bird Road as a result of the incident.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘It’s Disgusting’: Community Reacts To Antisemitic Flyers Found In Several Neighborhoods

SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Several South Florida police departments are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found in several residential neighborhoods in Miami Beach and Surfside over the weekend. Miami Beach PD has found the rental vehicle they believe is connected to the disturbing act and are now working on tracking down the driver. “You can’t sit idly by and assume it’s just harmless stupidity. It’s hate, let’s call it what it is, it’s hate,” said Miami Beach Mayor, Dan Gelber. Sunday on Twitter, Gelber posted: “Your flyers DO NOT intimidate us. We are a STRONG and PROUD people. There are Jews on all sides...
SURFSIDE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Band Together To Help 7-Year-Old Burn Patient

KENDALL (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department answered a special call Monday; to uplift a 7-year-old burn patient’s spirit. The call came in around noon with dozens of squad cars, and even a helicopter flying by, joining the outpouring of support by officers. “He’s been kind of not himself, lately and seeing him go and walk up to that window and watching him smile and seeing everything that is going on outside,” Jessica Newman, Beau’s mom, said. Beau looking out the window seeing the outpouring of support from Miami-Dade police officers. (CBS4) Beau accidentally burned himself at the end of December. His mom tells...
KENDALL, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy