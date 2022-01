The forecast is lining up for a significant nor'easter to strike the region Friday night into Saturday. For the first time since January 2018, a blizzard warning is in effect for the Jersey Shore counties, from Cape May up to Sandy Hook, through 4 p.m. Blizzard warnings mean a specific set of criteria are likely to be met: 35 mph gusts, visibility and either falling snow or blowing snow to create a ground blizzard.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO