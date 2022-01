MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia and Oklahoma each looked to break losing streaks within the Big 12 Wednesday night, but it was the Sooners who were able to break theirs, defeating the Mountaineers 72-62. Both teams paced each other through 12 points apiece, but Oklahoma went on an 8-0 run to lead 20-12 with six minutes to play in the first half. Jacob Groves nailed a buzzer-beater at the half to put the Sooners up by eight again, 30-22.

