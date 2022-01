ASHLAND – Friday’s dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony of the Niss Athletic Center on the campus of Ashland University was a momentous occasion in more ways than one. Not only was the state-of-the-art, 125,000-square foot facility celebrated, but there was an additional special announcement. The indoor track was officially named the Jud Logan Memorial Track after the Eagles’ legendary coach and Olympian who passed away earlier this month.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO