Bicyclist Killed in Collision in Huntington Beach

Photo: Getty Images

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - A 52-year-old bike rider was killed in a collision in Huntington Beach, police said today.

Police were called about 11:20 p.m. Thursday to Pacific Coast Highway north of Seapoint after the bicyclist was struck by a 2010 Lexus ES 350, said Jennifer Carey of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lexus driver -- a 79-year-old man -- suffered minor injuries along with his wife and they were both taken to an area hospital, Carey said.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol factored into the cause of the collision, Carey said.

The Lexus was northbound on PCH when it struck the bicyclist.