ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players

By The Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uh0rA_0dseNtWW00

(AP) – The NFL is curtailing daily testing of all players, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for COVID-19 .

In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said Friday that medical experts from the NFL and the players’ union agreed to the change. Those doctors have seen enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month to feel comfortable with dropping daily tests.

Last month, weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped, but anyone who reported symptoms of COVID-19 or was part of targeted surveillance still was subjected to testing.

Natural immunity was more effective than vaccines alone against delta variant, CDC study shows

“Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the memo said. “Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing.”

The league will continue symptom-based testing and screening for symptoms.

“This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing reflects our recent experience with the omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in healthcare,” the memo said, “and offers the best opportunity for identifying and treating cases promptly and avoiding spread within the facility.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Interested In Leaving Packers For This Team

Aaron Rodgers might have been indirectly courted by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday night. The Broncos reportedly were the first of the nine NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies to fill the highly important role. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver signed Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers went out of his way to endorse Hackett once he started lining up interviews for various jobs around the league.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press#Nfl Players Association#Nflpa#Omicron#Healthcare#Fox 8 Cleveland
raidersbeat.com

It Sounds Like the Raiders Have Settled on the Head Coach They Hope to Hire

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is a lot of momentum building toward Josh McDaniels becoming the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. “It’s hard to imagine Josh McDaniels would take this interview unless he believed he was getting the job,” Rapoport said on Thursday. “[And] it’s hard to imagine the Raiders would interview him unless they believed he was taking it.”
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces She’s Leaving NFL Network

Veteran reporter Kim Jones, 52, is leaving NFL Network after 10 years with the broadcasting entity. On Friday, she took to Twitter with a farewell message to her fans and co-workers. “After 10 years, my time at NFL Network is ending. I’m healthy, happy, grateful and — as always —...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Featured On Bengals Injury Report Today

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the Bengals injury report ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup vs. the Chiefs. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the injury report, but both were full participants today.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Big Name Mentioned For Josh McDaniels’ Potential Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search of a new head coach and a longtime head coaching candidate could be the choice. According to multiple reports, the Raiders will interview longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching vacancy. McDaniels’ name generally pops up around this time of year, but the Raiders are his first interview of the cycle.
NFL
bleachernation.com

MLB Will Not Require All Minor League Players to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Not to be lost amid the lockout and the CBA negotiations and the at-least-we-have-the-minors hopefulness, there’s still a pandemic going on that impacts sports. It sucks. It’s been too long. I hate it. But it’s the reality. To that end, you wonder what the health and safety...
MLB
The Spun

Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year

The Pro Football Writers of America have awarded Mike Vrabel the Coach of the Year award. Vrabel beat out several other significant candidates, like Zac Taylor of the Bengals and Matt LaFleur of the Packers. “Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been named 2021 NFL Coach of the Year by...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons

Tom Brady is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL that saw him set league records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, wins and Super Bowl victories. Brady, 44, was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2000 and took over as the team's starter in 2001 when Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury. Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins and then won a seventh after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in 2020.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Late Friday night a report emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants one thing from his future team. The reigning NFL MVP doesn’t want to lose two of his current wide receivers. According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, Rodgers wants to play with wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams: ESPN makes this bold Jimmy Garoppolo prediction

ESPN's Football Power Index has the Los Angeles Rams owning a 59.4 percent chance of breaking a six-game losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers and doing so in the NFC Championship Game. Rams beat writer Lindsey Thiry predicts a 28-24 Rams victory. However, ESPN's 49ers beat writer, Nick Wagoner,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders could land big-name DC under Josh McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders may be closing in on a huge head coaching hire, and a notable defensive coordinator may follow. With the Raiders rumored to be pursuing Josh McDaniels as head coach, speculation is already beginning about who may join his potential staff. One name that is surfacing is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
NFL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy