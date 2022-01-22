Brendan Reilly

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Christie Labossiere
Venice’s Jayda Lanham, left, and North Port’s Christie Labossiere fight for a loose ball during Thursday night’s game at North Port High School.
Barry, Venice unchallenged in playoff opener
VENICE — Meadow Barry knew she had big shoes to fill when she moved from Pennsylvania to Venice for her senior season.
Indians move pieces around, solve Sailors
VENICE — After two matchups with Sarasota this season, the Venice High boys soccer team came away with one goal and no wins to show for it.
WRESTLING: Venice, Port Charlotte join Charlotte at Gene Gorman
Class 1A state duals champion Jensen Beach, New Smyrna, Mariner, Barron Collier, Pinellas Park and Fort Myers will join local squads Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Venice at the Gene Gorman Showcase today and Saturday at Charlotte High.
