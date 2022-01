SUFFOLK, Va. -- A missing 83-year-old Suffolk man has been found safe, according to police.

The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert Friday night on behalf of the Suffolk City Police Department for Norman Fletcher.

Officials said Fletcher was last seen Friday at 11 a.m. on Nansemond Point Drive in Suffolk.

Police said in an email Saturday morning that Fletcher had been safely located.

Thanks to all who helped spread the word!