Tom Brady plans to announce his retirement from professional football in the near future. While no official statement has been made, ESPN reported on Saturday that the esteemed quarterback has decided to finish his career as a player after 22 seasons in the NFL. Brady’s decision to exit the NFL comes as somewhat of an abrupt surprise. While the 44-year-old quarterback has enjoyed a career much longer than the average player, Brady was still demonstrating high-level play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since joining the organization in 2020. Brady helped lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win during the 2020-2021...

NFL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO