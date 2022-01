BUCKINGHAM >> It was both a high point and low point for Boyertown Thursday. The high point for the Bears in their District 1 Duals opener at Central Bucks East was Leo Egbe’s gritty 8-4 decision at 189. The low point, in the estimation of head coach Tony Haley, was how the win by Egbe — his scholastic wrestling career has spanned less than three months — was necessary to keep the locals mathematically in the hunt for victory.

