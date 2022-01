A Tiffin man was arrested after stealing a car with a 19-year-old man sleeping inside of it from a Findlay car dealership. 32-year-old Justin Vaughn has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle. Findlay Police Officer says two teens were trading in a vehicle at Taylor Hyundai around 1 pm on Saturday when Vaughn jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with the sleeping 19-year-old. Vaughn drove to Tiffin and thanks to the teen in the car texting their location, a Tiffin police officer spotted the vehicle and started to pursue it. Vaughn crashed the car during the chase and was arrested by law enforcement. Both Vaughn and the teen had minor injuries, Vaughn is being held in the Hancock County Jail.

TIFFIN, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO