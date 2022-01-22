ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Former teacher working to collect more diverse children's books

By WTVF Staff
wrtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Black Book Project was launched at the beginning of 2021 by former teacher Meredith McKinney. Since the launch McKinney has collected books featuring Black characters for children who would otherwise not have access to books that represent them. Last year, the...

www.wrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Civil Rights Icon Ruby Bridges to Release Children’s Book in September

Civil Rights Icon, Ruby Bridges, has a children’s picture book set to release in September 2022 through Scholastic. As one of the prominent figures of Black History, becoming the first Black student to desegregate an all-white elementary school in Louisiana, she is now reiterating her story for the next generation. Bridges’ “I am Ruby Bridges'' will depict the story of her 6-year-old.
LOUISIANA STATE
capeandislands.org

Children's books

On The Point's monthly books program, the topic is children's books. Our guests are Margie Leonard of The Blue Bunny book store, Dedham, and Sara Hines of Eight Cousins books in Falmouth. Mindy Todd hosts. Here's a (partial) list of the titles mentioned on the show:. Apple Blossom the Possum...
FALMOUTH, MA
groundbreakcarolinas.com

If Buildings Could Talk: A Children’s Book from Little

A new year symbolizes countless opportunities to elevate growth, curiosity, and our hope for the future. We feel there’s no better way to create those opportunities than by inspiring our youth. That’s why some of our most talented creatives at Little came together to write and illustrate this imaginative children’s book. We’re beyond excited to share it with you and are hopeful that the 100 hard copies on their way to underserved schools and to children’s hospitals across the country will spark a passion for design in future generations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtvf#The Black Book Project
jamestowngazette.com

Children’s Book Author to Visit Ellington Library

Aaron Measer, a local Children’s book author born and raised in Western New York, will be visiting Ellington Farman Library on Saturday January 22 from 10:30-11:30am. He will reading his new book “My Day with Grandma” and have copies for sale. As the oldest of ten, Aaron has always understood the great role that stories play in the lives of children and now enjoys bringing his own stories and memories to life on the page. Aaron has a passion for all forms of storytelling and has written screenplays, short stories, and now children’s books. “My Day with Grandma” is a beautiful picture book about what happens when a young child spends the day with Grandma. The sweet poem is accompanied by gorgeous, hand-painted illustrations that set this book apart from the rest. Based on the author’s fond childhood memories, this book is sure to charm young and old alike. His work can be found on his website aaronmeaser.com and on Amazon. In addition to the story time there will be a simple craft for young children to make.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reading Eagle

Former Peace Corps volunteer from Hamburg pens children’s book

Olivia Shaffer, a Hamburg High 2011 alumna, wrote a children’s book inspired by a boy she met while a Peace Corps volunteer in Fiji. While living in a remote village, Shaffer became fast friends with her neighbors, a family with a 3-year-old boy nicknamed Ulu. “Ulu and I became...
HAMBURG, PA
blackchronicle.com

New Children’s Book Will Celebrate Ruby Bridges’ Resilience

Nearly 62 years ago Ruby Bridges—then six-years-old—bravely walked through the doors of the New Orleans-based William Frantz Elementary School becoming the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in the South. It was an act of courage that served as a defining moment in the civil rights movement and would inspire generations to come. Her poignant story will be the focus of a new children’s book slated to be released this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Plumas County News

Children’s books donated for Greenville kids

Author Brenda Faatz and illustrator Peter Trimarco donated copies of their latest book, “Now What?” to children of Greenville. The action was sparked as the result of a recent interview for Quincy’s radio station KQNY about the couple’s latest in a series of children’s books featuring a spunky and creative youngster named Lizzy.
GREENVILLE, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Books open children’s minds to quests for justice and equality

LGBTQ rights, voting rights, human rights and abortion rights make front-page headlines in a contentious America. With all the incumbent hostility, it is sometimes hard to feel optimistic. That’s when it’s time to remember the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
romper.com

Mom Was "Appalled" After Daughter’s Mississippi Middle School Offered Girls Shapewear

Mom of two Ashley Heun was stunned when she received a letter from her 13-year-old daughter’s school about body image. Counselors at Southaven Middle School in Southaven, Mississippi sent letters home to parents on the subject of a healthy body image for girls. Not boys, just girls. What was their plan to help young girls with their body image? Literature and shapewear.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
PopSugar

Old Navy Is Spotlighting Talented Black Artists With a Black History Month Graphic Tee Collection

Black History Month is just around the corner, and Old Navy is celebrating with powerful – and fashionable – new additions to the Project WE graphic T-shirt series. Project WE is the brand's inclusivity initiative, and just one of the many ways Old Navy is striving to make the world a better, brighter place for the next generation. This series includes a line of graphic tees promoting important causes, designed by incredible artists with whom these causes resonate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
richlandsource.com

Former Ontario, Clear Fork teacher releases book on faith

ASHLAND -- Ashland resident Regina Theisen’s newly released book, “While You’re Waiting,” is an engaging discussion of ways in which believers can find power in the waiting times. The former Ontario and Clear Fork teacher authored “While You’re Waiting” from Christian Faith Publishing. The goal of...
ASHLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy