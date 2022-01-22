ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

By Mike Shiers
NBC 29 News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have a story idea? Send us your news tip...

www.nbc29.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Reece Beekman filling up stat sheet for Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reece Beekman only scored two points in UVA’s win over Louisville, but the sophomore had a big impact on the outcome. Beekman grabbed a game-high seven rebounds, and dished out a game-high and career-best eleven assists. UVA head coach Tony Bennett says, “When you look...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy