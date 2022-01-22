ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antetokounmpo scores 30 as Bucks beat Bulls 94-90

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks overcome the ejection of...

ClutchPoints

Cavs star Darius Garland issues bold warning to NBA after beating Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are legitimate threats in the East, and Darius Garland believes they have proven just that after their recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Cleveland took down Milwaukee in dominating fashion on Wednesday, winning 115-99 despite Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Bobb Portis combining for 69 points. The Cavs used a total team effort to surpass the Bucks, with six players scoring in double figures.
Demar Derozan
Alex Caruso
Grayson Allen
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kyrie Irving To James Harden Before Being A Part-Time Player: "When I Watched Him From Afar, I Just Really Admired The Way He Just Handled The Burden Of Being The Main Guy. And Now That He Is With Us, I Don't Think He Has To Feel That Way Anymore."

James Harden is carrying the Brooklyn Nets right now after Kevin Durant went down with an injury and Kyrie Irving became a part-time player. The Beard landed from Houston tired of being the main guy on the Rockets, and that scenario is happening again in Brooklyn. In recent days, reports...
Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
Milwaukee Bucks
Chicago Bulls
Sixers fan who allegedly used slur against Carmelo Anthony speaks out

The Philadelphia 76ers fan who was ejected from game after verbal altercation with Carmelo Anthony claims he did not use a racial slur. During the Jan. 27 game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers went viral due to an altercation between Carmelo Anthony and a fan. Anthony was incensed with a Sixers fan sitting courtside and was ejected. A report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes revealed that the fan in question called Anthony “boy,” which carries racial connotations.
This Rockets-Sixers Trade Ends The Ben Simmons Drama

Will there or will there not be an end to the Ben Simmons’ saga at the NBA trade deadline? As of now, that answer is unknown but we know that the guard remains the biggest trade piece available right now. When the time comes, the Houston Rockets could be an interesting landing spot.
Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Charlotte coach James Borrego gave his players a simple instruction Wednesday night. Let it fly. The Hornets didn’t disappoint. They made 24 3-pointers, broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record and produced the highest point total in the NBA this season with a 158-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. “Tonight we we kind […]
LeBron James, Anthony Davis out vs. Hornets with injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been ruled out Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. James will miss his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Davis is out with right wrist soreness. Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) also are out for the struggling Lakers. Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley, who were both listed as questionable on the injury report, will start. James sat out Thursday night in a loss at Philadelphia. Davis had 31 points against 76ers. Charlotte’s Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 39 points on 10 3-pointers in a 158-126 win over Indiana on Wednesday night, will be a game-time decision due to a left ankle strain.
