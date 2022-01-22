ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player of the Game: Cardinal Mooney’s Rocco Turner

By Chad Krispinsky
 7 days ago

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney’s Rocco Turner was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cardinals’ thrilling win over Howland on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week .

Mooney edges Howland in ‘Game of the Week’ thriller

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Turner finished with a team-high 17 points and five rebounds in the win, helping the Cardinals to a fourth straight victory in the series.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 9-6 overall on the season.

