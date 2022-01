RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island is bearing the brunt of the Nor’easter, with heavy snow and high winds creating blizzard conditions. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the storm “very serious,” adding, “this could be life-threatening.” WATCH: Gov. Kathy Hochul Gives Storm Update During an 11 a.m. briefing, the governor warned Long Island could see another 5 to 12 inches before the snow wraps up around 6 p.m. “Even though there might be a little break where you start seeing a little clearing, don’t be misled by that. There could be a gust of wind that creates whiteout conditions,” she said. “People...

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO