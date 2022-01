Disney World has removed names from one of Magic Kingdom's oldest attractions, likely to remove a culturally insensitive and dated turn. Earlier this week, Disney World removed two references to "Injun Joe" from its Tom Sawyer's Island attraction at Magic Kingdom. A sign labelling "Injun Joe's Cavern" was pulled from the island itself, while a raft named after the character had its name plank painted over. Disney also painted over the name planks for the other rafts of the attraction, which were named after Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO