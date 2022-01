It took less than 24 hours for the Dallas Mavericks to show everyone that what happened to them Tuesday night. in San Francisco was nothing but an aberration. One night after losing to the Golden State Warriors by 38 points, the Mavs laced up their sneakers, held their heads high and walloped the Portland Trail Blazers, 132-112, on Wednesday night at the Moda Center. In winning for the 12th time in their last 15 games, the Mavs lowered the boom on the Blazers and also bumped their record to 28-21 in the process.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO