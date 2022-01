The first meeting between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State was scheduled for Jan. 8 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines. Since then, they have been trending in opposite directions, with Michigan now on its first three-game winning streak of the season and the No. 10 Spartans having dropped two of their last three as they prepare to tangle Saturday on CBS.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO