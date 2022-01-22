Friday's Wild-Chicago game recap

Boy are there some thoughts. Not just about the game and a horrendous no-goal call, but for the immortality that is Henrik Lundqvist’s jersey going up in the rafters and the emotions when seeing that. If you heard our most recent Live From The Blue Seats podcast, I made an appearance and talked about when I became a fan in 2012. For as long as I’ve been a Rangers fan, Lundqvist was the greatest athlete, and the best player on the team every year he started in goal. I might have come in halfway through his hall of fame career, but the first time I tuned into a Rangers game, you knew this guy was a legend in the making. The feeling of “Lord, I’m getting old” as his banner was being raised truly brought tears to my eyes. Going to be awesome to look up and see that in person the next time I set foot in Madison Square Garden.

