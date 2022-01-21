Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

MANITOWOC 45, GREEN BAY PREBLE 37

GREEN BAY - Brock Peterson scored 18 points to lead the Ships to the win over the Hornets.

Sam Hummel led Green Bay Preble with 16 points.

Manitowoc 22 23 - 45

Green Bay Preble 16 21 - 37

Manitowoc: Peterson 18, Kennedy 7, Dopirak 7, Cornell 5, Stewart 2, Wigand 2, Praye 2, Erdman 2. 3-pt: Peterson 4, Kennedy. FT: 8-13

Green Bay Preble: Hummel 16, Renard 9, Michaels 5, Berg 4, Heinemeyer 2, Racine 1. 3-pt: Hummel 4, Renard. FT: 2-7.

BAY PORT 74, SHEBOYGAN SOUTH 67

SUAMICO - AJ Lieuwen scored 26 points to lead the Pirates to the victory.

Vince Vandervest added 17 points and Jayden Hackett scored 13 for Bay Port.

Sheboygan South 33 34 - 67

Bay Port 39 35 - 74

Bay Port: Buchinger 5, Forystek 6, Vandervest 17, Cornette 4, Hackett 13, Lieuwen 26, Yanda 3. 3-pt: Buchinger, Vandervest, Hackett, Lieuwen. FT: 8-13. Fouls: 15.

REEDSVILLE 52, MANITOWOC LUTHERAN 50

REEDSVILLE - Carter Salm scored the winning basket off a pass from Zach Dvorachek as time expired in overtime to lift the Panthers past the Lancers.

Brennen Dvorachek led Reedsville with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Salm finished with 13 points.

Manitowoc Lutheran was paced by Ethan Menges with 12 points. Noah Czarneski added 10 points.

Manitowoc Lutheran 25 25 0 - 50

Reedsville 34 16 2 - 52

Manitowoc Lutheran: Fukasawa 6, Stanzel 4, Marohn 2, Menges 12, Czarneski 10, Franzaa 8, Hecker 4, Lukasek 4. 3-pt: Menges, Czarneski 2, Franzaa 2, Lukasek. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 6.

Reedsville: Liebzeit 2, B. Dvorachek 23, Taddy 8, Salm 13, Z. Dvorachek 4, C. Dvorachek 2. 3-pt: B. Dvorachek 2, Taddy 2, Salm. FT: 1-3. Fouls: 10.

RONCALLI 47, CHILTON 29

MANITOWOC - Luke Pautz scored 23 points to lead the Jets past the Tigers.

Chilton was led by Max Mueller with 11 points.

Roncalli 30 17 - 47

Chilton 15 14 - 29

Roncalli: Fischer 3, Yanda 3, Pautz 23, Simmer 5, Stangel 5, Witczak 4, Otte 4. 3-pt: Pautz 2, Fischer. FT: 10-15. Fouls: 18.

Chilton: Grube 3, Fuerbringer 5, Mueller 11, Breckheimer 2, Woelfel 4, Moehn 2, Schwobe 2. 3-pt: Mueller 3, Grube, Fuerbringer. FT: 6-12. Fouls: 16.

SHEBOYGAN LUTHERAN 81, KOHLER 61

KOHLER - Casey Verhagen tossed in 29 points and had six assists to lead the Crusaders over the Blue Bombers.

Elijah White added 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Jackson Holzheimer and Robby Michael added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Kohler was led by Jalen Paul’s 13 points. Trey Keller added 12 points while Lucas Albrecht and Zane Willadsen both added 10.

Sheboygan Lutheran 43 38 - 81

Kohler 31 30 - 61

Sheboygan Lutheran: Michael 13, Hahn 1, Schmitz 2, Holzheimer 14, Leonhard 5, Verhagen 29, White 17. 3-pt: Michael, Holzheimer 2. FT: 12-15. Fouls: 18.

Kohler: Keller 12, Albrecht 10, Roeder 7, Andrews 1, Tipton 8, Paul 13, Willadsen 10. 3-pt: Albrecht, Tipton 2, Paul 3, Willadsen. FT: 13-17. Fouls: 16.

DE PERE 81, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 66

DE PERE - John Kinziger scored 24 points and had five 3-pointers while Will Hornseth scored 23 points in the Redbirds’ win over the Golden Raiders.

Hornseth scored 19 of his points in the second half. Jack Jorgensen added 13 points for De Pere.

Sheboygan North was led by Luke Schmidt with 20 points. Max Tutas was right behind with 19 points.

Sheboygan North 30 36 - 66

De Pere 39 42 - 81

Sheboygan North: Schoenenberger 6, Schoessow 3, Schmidt 20, Debbink 10, Walker 5, Weber 3, Tutas 19. 3-pt: Schoessow, Schmidt 3. FT: 16-22. Fouls: 11.

De Pere: J. Kinziger 24, Herman 6, Z. Kinziger 5, Demovsky 2, Hornseth 23, Willihnganz 2, Jorgensen 13, Matzke 6. 3-pt: J. Kinziger 5, Z. Kinziger, Jorgensen 3. FT: 10-13. Fouls: 19.

SHEBOYGAN CHRISTIAN 64, OOSTBURG 56

SHEBOYGAN - The Eagles closed out regulation with an 18-6 run, then outscored the Flying Dutchmen 16-8 in overtime to pull out the win.

Michael Modahl scored 24 points and Noah Heinen added 16 for Sheboygan Christian.

Oostburg was led by Luke Van Ess with 24 points.

Oostburg: Batzner 1, DePagter 4, A. Van Ess 11, Hendrikse 2, Brill 7, Liam Stewart 2, Lucas Stewart 5, L. Van Ess 24. FT: 17-23.

Sheboygan Christian: Grasse 3, LeMahieu 6, Alsum 8, Stecker 7, Heinen 16, Modahl 24. FT: 21-32.

ST. MARY CATHOLIC 96, MISHICOT 55

FOX CROSSING - The Zephyrs made 17 3-point baskets in the win over Mishicot.

Danny Griffith led St. Mary Catholic with 22 points. Cole Uhlenbrauck added 20. Michael Fairweather chipped in with 13.

Maxwell Steib led Mishicot with 15 points. Ethan Rauber, Parker Neif and Allen Lenzer added 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Mishicot 20 35 - 55

St. Mary Catholic 46 50 - 96

Mishicot: Rauber 12, Paider 3, Armbruster 2, Steib 15, Parma 2, Neif 11, Lenzer 10. 3-pt: Rauber 2, Steib, Neif. FT: 4-5. Fouls: 10.

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 22, Fairweather 13, Ortscheid 8, Ripley 5, Riesterer 4, Brenn 4, Fields 6, Nackers 8, Uhlenbrauck 20, Lynch 6. 3-pt: Griffith 6, Fairweather, Ripley, Fields, Nackers, Uhlenbrauck 5. FT: 7-15. Fouls: 6.

PLYMOUTH 71, BERLIN 65

PLYMOUTH - Jake Steinhardt scored 24 points to lead Plymouth to the victory.

Berlin was led by Murphy Strebelinski with 24 points.

Berlin 34 31 - 65

Plymouth 32 39 - 71

Berlin: Batley 11, Strebelinski 24, Boegh 4, Werch 2, Bartol 7, Pomplun 3, Wilde 14. 3-pt: Strebelinski 3, Batley, Bartol, Wilde. FT: 11-15. Fouls: 16.

Plymouth: Steinhardt 24, Sass 4, Mella 4, Ames 2, Jacquat 11, Nytes 8, DeMunck 3, Brill-Meerdink 4, Miller 8, Schmitt 3. 3-pt: Steinhardt 4, Schmitt, Miller, DeMunck, Jacquat. FT: 11-15. Fouls: 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DE PERE 72, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 29

SHEBOYGAN - Jordan Meulemans scored 23 points to lead the Redbirds to the win over the Golden Raiders.

Claire Bjorge and Lauren Schneider added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for De Pere.

Anna Fogle scored 13 points to lead Sheboygan North.

De Pere 43 29 - 72

Sheboygan North 17 12 - 29

De Pere: Wall 3, M. Ciesielczyk 8, Witteck 6, Bjorge 12, Tripp 2, Meeuwsen 4, Bierowski 2, Meulemans 23, Schneider 10, Hafeman 2. 3-pt: Wall, Witteck 2, Bjorge 2, Meulemans 2. FT: 7-9. Fouls: 13.

Sheboygan North: Melowski 2, Reinl 2, Diedrich 4, Brashaw 6, Fogle 13, Revelis 2. 3-pt: Diedrich, Fogle 3. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 11.

WAUPUN 82, PLYMOUTH 34

WAUPUN - Abbie Aalsma scored 19 points to lead the Warriors to the win.

Naomi Aalsma and Kayl Petersen both added 17 points for Waupun.

Plymouth was led by Taylor Trakel with 11 points.

Plymouth 16 18 - 34

Waupun 46 36 - 82

Plymouth: C. Booth 3, A. Booth 9, Budrecki 1, Miller 4, Hovey 6, Trakel 11. 3-pt: Trakel 3, Hovey, A. Booth, C. Booth. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 10.

Waupun: L. Aalsma 8, N. Aalsma 17, A. Aalsma 19, VandeStreek 2, Matamoros 10, Harder 2, Gopalan 7, Petersen 17. 3-pt: N. Aalsma 5, A. Aalsma 3, Petersen 2, Gopalan. FT: 5-6. Fouls: 12.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area