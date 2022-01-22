Spoiler on Lucha Star Debuting at MLW Blood & Thunder

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Who needs Hollywood to shoot scenes of the Wild West and cowboys when you have Fort Worth? That’s exactly the thinking from those behind the hit Paramount series, 1883. The show is the prequel to the record setting series Yellowstone, which has quickly become the most watched cable and streaming show currently. CBS 11 News caught up with Eric Nelsen, of 1883 to talk about his character “Ennis”, a lovestruck cowboy and filming in Fort Worth. Nelsen spoke about the popularity of Yellowstone and 1883. “It truly feels like we are just on this rocket heading to the moon, and it...

