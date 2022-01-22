Spoiler on Lucha Star Debuting at MLW Blood & Thunder

– During a recent interview with Sportsnet’s The Big Show, WWE Superstar Maryse discussed returning to the ring this weekend at the Royal Rumble and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Maryse on returning to the ring after having two kids: “I am back actually with the live...
Shane McMahon is reportedly returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble. McMahon has been away from WWE for almost one year now, but Ringside News reports that he is scheduled for Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. There is no word on if McMahon is back for WrestleMania 38 Season,...
Becky Lynch has called out Beth Phoenix for a match ahead of Phoenix’s in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. Lynch spoke with The Sun about wanting to face Phoenix (who she says is “scared”), her match with Doudrop at the Rumble and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:
– A new WWE video looks at Becky Lynch and Doudrop’s build to the Royal Rumble. You can check out the video below, described as follows:. “Go behind the scenes with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Doudrop as they prepare for their title showdown at Royal Rumble 2022, delivered by DoorDash.”
Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December, after he reportedly turned down the company’s offer of rehab. The offer was made after Hardy left in the middle of a match at a live event, but his brother Matt denied that he had a relapse. Hardy is currently waiting out his 90-day non-compete clause, which expires March 9. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Laurinaitis called Hardy a few weeks ago about a return, which would have included being inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022. Hardy turned them down.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Who needs Hollywood to shoot scenes of the Wild West and cowboys when you have Fort Worth?
That’s exactly the thinking from those behind the hit Paramount series, 1883.
The show is the prequel to the record setting series Yellowstone, which has quickly become the most watched cable and streaming show currently.
CBS 11 News caught up with Eric Nelsen, of 1883 to talk about his character “Ennis”, a lovestruck cowboy and filming in Fort Worth.
Nelsen spoke about the popularity of Yellowstone and 1883.
“It truly feels like we are just on this rocket heading to the moon, and it...
WWE will hold the 2022 edition of the Royal Rumble tomorrow night in St. Louis, with several surprises reportedly being planned. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, those who do not have Peacock may not have to spend as much when purchasing the event. On at least some systems, the Rumble is currently listed at $29.95. This is down significantly from what the price had been, which itself was much higher than the cost of watching it on Peacock.
In a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his thoughts on AEW using the forbidden door for talent sharing, how AEW has pushed Vince McMahon to embrace the forbidden door concept, and much more. You can read his comments below. Matt Hardy on his thoughts on...
Season 12 episode 12 is currently set to grace CBS in one week’s time, and to the surprise of no one, there will be conflict. Where things get a little more surprising is seeing Jamie and Joe Hill at the center of it. In some ways, you’d probably want...
DALLAS (KDAF) — Marvel Entertainment has released the first official trailer for its newest Disney+ show Moon Knight, featuring acting powerhouses Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. Isaac most known for his role as Poe in the most recent Star Wars trilogy will play Marc Spector, a former U.S. marine,...
There has been plenty of speculation surrounding possible surprise entrants in both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. On a recent edition of Sportskeeda’s The Bro Show, DDP shared his thoughts on a potential Ronda Rousey return. DDP noted that should Rousey eventually make her return...
Ryan Kwanten has taken on a number of key roles throughout his 30-year career. He’s appeared as Jason Stackhouse in True Blood, Jay Robertson in Summerland, Josh Morgan in Spellbinder and Vinnie Patterson in Home & Away. Now, he’s stepping into the world of sci-fi thrillers. Starring alongside...
Sasha Banks hit 30 on Wednesday, and WWE and several others in wrestling wished her a happy birthday. Banks posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note her birthday, and you can see responses from WWE, Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, Rey Mysterio, The Bump’s Ryan Pappolla, Fred Rosser, Moose and more below:
That’s a big move. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster, to the point where the company can split the roster into multiple groups on their own shows. These wrestlers rarely interact with each other, but you do see it happen from time to time. Usually this is the case before some of the bigger shows of the year and that seemed to be the case again. Now though, we are seeing a more permanent change.
The Royal Rumble — always a night of surprises and intrigue as the “road to WrestleMania” begins to take shape. And with the arrival of the Royal Rumble comes the numerous reports, speculation, and superstar sightings that add to the excitement. PWInsider has provided updates on several...
It seems WWE is going all in on surprises this year, as there have been numerous reports about various people returning to the company to appear in both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. The latest, according to Ringside News, is Shane McMahon. The Best in the...
Commentators: Taz, Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks. It’s another Friday and Jon Moxley is back in the ring. That should be enough to make the show work, but we also have a pair of title matches, as Jade Cargill defends the TBS Title against Julia Hart and Private Party challenges for the Tag Team Titles. That’s not bad for an hour so let’s get to it.
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Edge ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Edge is set to team with his wife, Beth Phoenix, against The Miz and Maryse at this weekend’s event. Below are some highlights. On teaming with his wife...
CuCommunications has announced that Kim Orton (wife of Randy) and Giovanna Angle (wife of Kurt) are set to host a new podcast called ‘The Wives of Wrestling’. We were sent the following press release:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. “The Wives of Wrestling Podcast” Joins Podcast Heat. Kim Orton...
