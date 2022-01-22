ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ingraham: Liberals claim every political move is 'for the children' but the truth is 'dark and sinister'

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Friday, host Laura Ingraham contrasted the March for Life with liberals' claims they are working on behalf of the next generation. She played clips of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claiming her "whole mission in Congress is about the children" and promising to "be prepared...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 142

Gary Munson
7d ago

I’m sure Communist China does what it does “for the children”…. Oppression into submission and total government control is what the twisted minds seem to think is good for the children.. that way the government has total control over each individual and can educate, moderate , discipline the way government sees fit and good… not the parents… this is the liberal progressives motives and goals… all you need for proof of that is look at what they are trying to do right now with the mandates and the laws they are trying to shove through…. It’s as clear as crystal.. the problem is the blind can’t see crystal to even know what clear crystal is..

Reply(1)
70
N. Curbo
7d ago

They need children for their sacrifices. Millions of children missing and no one knows anything, that’s about to change. Wake up demons we’re coming for you.

Reply(6)
44
Justice Now
7d ago

Exactly what I hear too, using the kids for furthering their agenda, the school unions sing that song too. It is not about the kids, it is about power and money and they USE. other people's kids.

Reply
40
