ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Seth Rollins References Jon Moxley On WWE Smackdown

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Rollins made a reference to his former Shield brother Jon Moxley on this week’s WWE Smackdown. On Friday night’s show, Rollins had a promo segment with Roman Reigns where he admonished the...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Jon Moxley
Pro Wrestling Torch

1/28 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on final Royal Rumble hype, Rollins’ message to Reigns, Naomi-Deville

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -The show opened with the Smackdown video introduction for the first time in what felt like forever. They then showed a crowd shot as Michael Cole welcomed everyone to the show. They showed a graphic for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns face to face tonight. They then hyped Naomi against Sonya Deville, and Big E and Kofi Kingston against Happy Corbin and Mad Cap Moss.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Takes A Shot At Paul Heyman

Seth Rollins recently spoke with The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble, where he will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a match where SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will be banned from ringside. We’ve noted how Rollins recently name-dropped Jon...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Usos#Wrestling Inc Rrb#Aew Dynamite#Fox
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.28.22

Well everyone, this is it, the go home show for the 2022 Royal Rumble. And what better way to try and sell you on buying that event than a tag team match with Big E and Kofi Kingston taking on Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss? Not doing it for you? Well how about Sonya Deville returning to ring action against Naomi, I’m sure there wont be shenanigans involved. There will no doubt be matches and segments to help build both Rumble matches, and that means a decent chance of Johnny Knoxville showing up again to promote the new JackAss movie. The bigger story is that Seth Rollins will be here to try and sell you on him and Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, and I’m sure Roman will have some kind of response. I know that isn’t the most impressive intro, but I expect a rather lack luster card given that the PPV is tomorrow, though I do hope I’m wrong. Either way, the only way to know for sure is to watch the show.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December, after he reportedly turned down the company’s offer of rehab. The offer was made after Hardy left in the middle of a match at a live event, but his brother Matt denied that he had a relapse. Hardy is currently waiting out his 90-day non-compete clause, which expires March 9. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Laurinaitis called Hardy a few weeks ago about a return, which would have included being inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022. Hardy turned them down.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy