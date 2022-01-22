St.C Earns Win 999
ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville picked up win 999 Friday with a 106-92 victory over Bellaire.
Ryan McCort led all scorers with 36 points for the Red Devils. Avery Henry added 23 points and 13 rebounds.
Mac Mac Pettigrew led the Big Reds with 22 and Jakob Dowling had 21.
