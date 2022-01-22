Els, Singh, Ames tied for lead in PGA Tour Champions opener

SAN DIEGO – Will Zalatoris is going to win one day on the PGA Tour. Ask his peers. Golf analysts, too. And just watch him play. Well, that one day could come Saturday. A larger, longer Zalatoris is once again in position to win his first Tour title following a solid 7-under 65 Friday in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open, a round that left him atop the leaderboard alongside Jason Day.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO