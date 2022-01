On August 13, 2020, Apple kicked the game Fortnite off the App store. This made it impossible to access new versions of Fortnite, made by Epic Games, through an Apple device. Now, NVIDIA and Epic Games have teamed up to beat the ban by offering a solution that will let you play the latest version of Fortnite on your iPhone and iPad. The solution relies on NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, called GeForce NOW, which will stream Fortnite to your iPhone or iPad through the Safari web browser. We’ll explain how it will work below. But first…

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO