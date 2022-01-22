ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 13: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History

By Stanley Anto
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we only had a penny for every historic event in entertainment we come across while putting together lists for our series Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History! It is indeed surprising how despite knowing so much about the film and television industry, there’s still so much...

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, January 25

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Royal Treatment, Munich — The Edge of War, and Annabelle: Creation. If you want to make a choice about what to watch on Netflix, the Daily Top 10 Movies list is a great place to start. The movies may not always be great, but people are watching and talking about them. The list for Tuesday, Jan. 25 is topped by the romance film The Royal Treatment, in which former Disney Channel star Laura Marano plays a New Yawker who falls in love with a prince, played by Aladdin's Mena Massoud. No. 2 is the gripping historical drama Munich — The Edge of War, which is about spies in the lead-up to World War II. No. 3 is the hair-raising horror flick Annabelle: Creation. The No. 4 and No. 5 spots belong to true crime-inspired thriller Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman and star-studded satire Don't Look Up.
Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio Near Oscar Records for Roles in Best Picture Nominees

The best picture prize is what every studio and filmmaker covets, whether they publicly admit it or not. But, of course, it would help if you had the star power to make it happen. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett both have proven that they have said star power with the amount of best picture nominees (and winners) they’ve appeared in over their careers. With DiCaprio starring in “Don’t Look Up” alongside Blanchett, who is co-starring in another awards vehicle, “Nightmare Alley,” both stand a solid chance of getting close to — or possibly breaking — a record. This year,...
Why That Cynthia Nixon Scene From And Just Like That…. Is So Bad

As a disclaimer, I’m not a fan of Sex and the City. I don’t hate the show or anything, but I’ve never watched a single episode before jotting down this article. Of course, I’ve checked out a couple just to get a feeling of the characters and world, namely Miranda Hobbes, but this article isn’t a stab at the show nor is it a review of the reboot. I understand the context of the Miranda Hobbes scene thus my focus is on that specific moment, not the other stories in that episode. You’ve likely heard about that infamously cringey scene involving Hobbes oddly spouting non-sense at the site of her Black professor, Nya Wallace. It’s a bad scene, there’s no other way around it. I looked to check if Miranda was any sort of racist and this moment made her character even stranger. I understand that Sex and the City didn’t particularly have strong supporting Black characters during its initial run, but it’s 2021. Do you mean to tell me that Miranda Hobbes has never seen a Black woman in a power position throughout her 50 plus years? Honestly, this scene would’ve still been cringe if it was played during the original run of the series. We’re not fresh off of the slavery days. It’s nearly impossible for me to believe that this woman has not at least seen one Black professor. This is how being woke goes wrong. And I get that Miranda is a feminist. I’m not going to rant about that characteristic because it was already established in the previous incarnation of the series. However, this scene felt random and the episode, in general, feels like the writers were trying to correct an issue that was never a factor in the first place.
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow is one of the most prominent female directors working in Hollywood right now. As a filmmaker, she’s repeatedly broken the glass ceiling and made movie history, becoming the first female director to win a Best Director Academy Award as well as the first woman to win the Saturn Award for Best Director. Bigelow has also been actively involved in the direction of multiple blockbuster action films, finding success in what used to be a male-dominated movie genre. Bigelow is an excellent moviemaker who has inspired an entire generation of female director. Hollywood Insider even called her a female film pioneer, writing: “Though Bigelow doesn’t identify as a feminist filmmaker, it’s also interesting that her films often reflect Hollywood’s rotating techniques and styles. Even though she’s stayed mainly in the action genre since the early 2000s, her films have themes of sexuality, gender, and racial politics. It’s more than just an action movie, these characters have depth and often bring up bigger questions than a typical action movie.” If you are new to Kathryn Bigelow’s work, here are five movie recommendations to get you started.
Inside Zendaya’s Rise To The Top Of The Acting World

In 2010, Zendaya made her debut in the acting industry with such force, instantly gaining a massive fanbase. With a little over a decade in the industry, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress has reached a height of success that her peers can only dream of. At the age of twenty-five, Zendaya is proving to be an actress to watch, if her numerous awards and business savvy are anything to go by. It’s only a matter of time before she joins the list of highest-paid actresses. Here’s how she’s gained notoriety through the years:
On Television

I can't speak for anyone else — well, maybe I can — but I've been watching a lot of television. For most of a lifetime, of course, but especially in, oh, the last two years or so, I've been hooked on the thing. By which I refer to episodic television, in case that distinction was unclear.
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Delicious”

The French comedy-drama Delicious (originally Délicieux in French) was released in U.S. theaters just this month. Los Angeles Times described the film as “an airy trifle about rich meals and serving up one’s passion — provided it isn’t a form of servitude.” Delicious is a tale about the very first restaurant in France. The film is set in 1789 just before the Revolution and centers on master cook Manceron (Grégory Gadebois) who serves the Duke of Chamfort (Benjamin Lavernhe). After serving the Duke and his guests with one of his own creations, he gets ridiculed by one of his guests for the new dish and the Duke fires him. Manceron loses his passion for cooking and goes back to the countryside with his son. A woman named Louise (Isabelle Carré) convinces him to become his apprentice which slowly regains his passion for cooking. New York Times published their review of the film and wrote, “Shot with painterly intent by the cinematographer Jean-Marie Dreujou, “Delicious” is more sumptuous than polemical. If you are wondering whether the film lands on the side of pleasure or gastronomic pretension, let this be the answer: The first words are “du beurre!” — or “butter.” If you enjoyed watching the heart-warming and gastronomical French film, here are five movie recommendations that can fill your heart and inspire you to dive into the culinary arts.
Nobody & Yellowstone Top Streaming for Movies & Television in 2021

Last year was another solid year for entertainment, especially when it comes to streaming content. Whether it was Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney+, 2021 really was the year that streaming found its footing for movies and television. With all of that success, many may be wondering what topped the streaming...
Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Abbott Elementary

The new ABC sitcom that’s giving old comedies a run for its money is Abbott Elementary, which follows a group of teachers in one of the worst public schools in the country. The sitcom features veterans Tyler James Williams and Lisa Ann Walter, along with a slew of newcomers mixed in the cast. Not surprisingly, the talented actors have a solid filmography, and this list will examine the five best movies involving the cast of Abbott Elementary. Each of the movies has ten or more favorable reviews. The only features exempt from this list are animated. Let’s get started with the first movie.
The Five Best Meat Loaf Acting Performances of His Career

When Meat Loaf rose to fame in the 1970s, there were a lot of people who probably assumed that he would be another one-hit-wonder. However, it did not take long for him to show the world that he was here to stay. Over the course of his career, he released a dozen albums, many of which included hit songs. However, music was not Meat Loaf’s only contribution to the entertainment industry. He also had a successful acting career that allowed him to work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Although it’s true that Meatloaf’s recent passing has left a hole that can never be filled, he has left behind lots of great works that people can enjoy for years to come. Here are Meat Loaf’s five best acting performances.
The Five Best Crying Scenes of Kate Winslet’s Acting Career

We are lucky to be born during an era where we are still able to witness the greatness of Kate Winslet. The English actress is best known for her portrayals of strong and independent characters, in which she has won numerous awards for. She is easily one of the most-respected and gifted actresses of her generation. Winslet gives her all as soon as the camera starts rolling, and is not afraid to be vulnerable or show the rawest of emotions. This fearless attitude and love for her craft has gifted us with memorable characters whose lasting impact has managed to stay with us through the years. Here are the five best crying scenes of Kate Winslet in her films, in no particular order:
Claire Danes Joins Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan in FX Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

Golden Globe-winning actor Claire Danes will star opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in the FX limited series “Fleishman is in Trouble,” based on the novel of the same name by features journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner. The series hails from ABC Signature and will stream on Hulu. Brodesser-Akner wrote the limited series and executive produces. “Fleishman is in Trouble” centers on a recently divorced forty-something (Toby Fleishman, played by Eisenberg), who starts using dating apps and enjoying his sexual freedom before his ex-wife mysteriously disappears, leaving him with his kids. Now, Fleishman will have to take a look at what happened to...
Where You’ve Seen the Cast of The Afterparty Before

Could there be another cast on television quite as fantastic as the one assembled for The Afterparty, which makes its debut on Apple TV+ on January 28th with its first three episodes? When there’s such a high volume of comedic talent, it’s clear that the material was appealing and that this had to be one hell of a fun show to shoot. These actors and actresses are hardly new to the field, but you may know some better than others. Chances are it’s from their stand-up work or their many appearances in movies and TV shows. Here’s where you might have seen them.
Claire Danes Boards FX’s ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

FX’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble has completed its trio of leads. Claire Danes has joined the project based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel. The Homeland Emmy winner will star opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in the show about a marriage gone wrong, playing Rachel, the ex-wife of surgeon Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg). Fleishman Is in Trouble — which will stream on FX’s hub on Hulu — follows the recently separated Toby as he enters the world of app-based dating and finds more success than he ever had the last time he was single. When Rachel disappears, he’s left with their kids...
Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
Top 5 Best Feel-Good Animated Movies National Popcorn Day

January 19th is National Popcorn Day and there has been a lot of speculation over the date of it and how the national day started, from the super bowl to magazines. But eventually, a new paper stated it was on the 19th January in 2003 and it has stuck ever since.
Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
