January 13: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History

As a disclaimer, I’m not a fan of Sex and the City. I don’t hate the show or anything, but I’ve never watched a single episode before jotting down this article. Of course, I’ve checked out a couple just to get a feeling of the characters and world, namely Miranda Hobbes, but this article isn’t a stab at the show nor is it a review of the reboot. I understand the context of the Miranda Hobbes scene thus my focus is on that specific moment, not the other stories in that episode. You’ve likely heard about that infamously cringey scene involving Hobbes oddly spouting non-sense at the site of her Black professor, Nya Wallace. It’s a bad scene, there’s no other way around it. I looked to check if Miranda was any sort of racist and this moment made her character even stranger. I understand that Sex and the City didn’t particularly have strong supporting Black characters during its initial run, but it’s 2021. Do you mean to tell me that Miranda Hobbes has never seen a Black woman in a power position throughout her 50 plus years? Honestly, this scene would’ve still been cringe if it was played during the original run of the series. We’re not fresh off of the slavery days. It’s nearly impossible for me to believe that this woman has not at least seen one Black professor. This is how being woke goes wrong. And I get that Miranda is a feminist. I’m not going to rant about that characteristic because it was already established in the previous incarnation of the series. However, this scene felt random and the episode, in general, feels like the writers were trying to correct an issue that was never a factor in the first place.

