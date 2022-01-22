ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What multi-billion dollar investments mean for GM, EVs and Michigan future

Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors Co.'s expected announcement Tuesday of two multibillion-dollar projects coming to Michigan would be a much-welcomed...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 2

TheStreet

GM Could Very Soon Pull The Plug On Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finds itself in a hot seat. The Detroit giant is presented by President Joe Biden as leading the world in electric vehicles. But it hasn't really produced a fully electric car in the United States for several months. And above all,...
BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

GM's $7 billion investment intensifies EV battle with Ford, Tesla

General Motors Co. said Tuesday it will invest $7 billion in Michigan, much of that aimed at dramatically boosting production of full-size electric pickups, intensifying a battle with rival Ford Motor Co. for EV supremacy in North America. Both U.S. automakers, however, will have to contend with current leader Tesla,...
BUSINESS
Americajr.com

GM Accelerates its Drive to Lead the EV Industry with $7 Billion Investment in Michigan, Creating 4,000 New Jobs and Retaining 1,000

LANSING, Mich. — General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today an investment of more than $7 billion in four Michigan manufacturing sites, creating 4,000 new jobs and retaining 1,000, and significantly increasing battery cell and electric truck manufacturing capacity. This is the single largest investment announcement in GM history. The investment includes construction of a new Ultium Cells battery cell plant in Lansing and the conversion of GM’s assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan for production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the electric GMC Sierra, GM’s second assembly plant scheduled to build full-size electric pickups.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Verge

General Motors will build a third EV battery factory in the US

General Motors announced a $7 billion investment in growing its electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in Michigan, calling it “the single largest investment announcement in GM history.”. The company will spend the money on four manufacturing sites, with plans to create 4,000 new jobs and retain another 1,000 in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

State board OKs giving GM $824 million to lure $7 billion in EV investments

General Motors and battery maker LG Energy Solution won tax incentives exceeding $824 million for up to $7 billion in new capital investment expanding GM's EV and battery production in Michigan. The incentives include a first-of-its-kind $600 million direct taxpayer grant from the state of Michigan for GM and its...
LANSING, MI
Napa Valley Register

GM to pay billions for Michigan EV, battery plants

General Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, announcing plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant. The moves, announced Tuesday in the state capital of Lansing, will create up to 4,000 jobs and keep another 1,000 already employed at an underutilized assembly plant north of Detroit. The automaker plans to spend up to $4 billion converting and expanding its Orion (OR'-ee-ehn) Township assembly factory to make electric pickups and $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion building a third U.S. battery cell plant with a joint-venture partner in Lansing. GM CEO Mary Barra said the investment would help Michigan "be the epicenter of EVs." The state's economic development board on Tuesday approved $824 million in incentives and assistance for Detroit-based GM.
DETROIT, MI
Engadget

GM is building EV production and battery factories in Michigan

And are building a third factory in the US. The $2.6 billion plant in Lansing, Michigan will make batteries for GM’s electric vehicles. Ultium Cells, a joint venture between the companies, expects to create 1,700 manufacturing jobs at the plant, which is projected to open in late 2024. At full production, Ultium expects the factory to have a battery cell capacity of 50 gigawatt hours, and it will be able to adapt to advancements in materials and tech. Construction is underway on Ultium's other battery manufacturing sites in Tennessee and Ohio.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Autoworkers worry about GM's use of lower-paid employees to build EVs

As General Motors Co. prepares for its electric vehicle future with multibillion-dollar investments in Lansing, Orion Township and elsewhere, autoworkers worry about the growing number of employees making less than traditional union-represented employees at the Detroit automaker. They see the push to add more jobs at subsidiary GM Subsystems Manufacturing...
electrek.co

GM announces its largest investment ever, $7 billion, toward an EV production capacity over one million units by 2025

Fresh off recent battery production news, General Motors (GM) is investing further into its US EV production, particularly in Michigan. In fact, the American automaker has announced a sum of $7 billion, its largest single investment in its 113 year history. The premium investment will be used overhaul EV and battery cell production, thus creating 4,000 new US jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE
energynews.us

GM plans $6.5B investment in two Michigan EV, battery projects

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: General Motors is expected to announce a $6.5 billion investment this week in electric vehicle and battery manufacturing at two Michigan sites, according to sources. (Detroit News) ALSO: Federal electric vehicle tax credits that remain in limbo after stalled progress on President Biden’s Build Back Better plan creates...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

GM intends to build multi-billion-dollar EV plants in Delta and Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation said yes Tuesday to an incentive package for General Motors in Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 25. GM intends to build an electric vehicle battery plant on land the company already owns in Delta Township. The investment there is tagged at $2.5 billion and brings 1,700 jobs.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

GM to make 'major Michigan investment' news Tuesday

General Motors Co. confirmed it will make a "major Michigan investment announcement" on Tuesday with CEO Mary Barra and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in attendance, according to a media advisory sent Monday. The Detroit News first reported Friday GM was preparing to officially make an investment announcement featuring two major electric...
MICHIGAN STATE

