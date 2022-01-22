ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders legend Clark Gillies dead at age 67

By Jared Schwartz
NYPost
NYPost
 7 days ago

NHL Hall of Famer and Islanders legend Clark Gillies died aged 67 Friday night, the team announced.

There was no immediate cause given.

Gillies played 12 seasons for the Islanders between the 1974-75 and 1985-86 seasons, and was a key part of the team’s dynasty that won four-straight Stanley Cups from 1980-83.

He played 872 games with the Islanders (fifth all-time in franchise history), scoring 304 goals (fourth all-time in franchise history), recording 359 assists (fifth all-time in franchise history) and 663 points (fourth all-time in franchise history).

“The entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss of Clark Gillies,” Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement. “He epitomized what it means to be a New York Islander. The pride he felt wearing the Islanders sweater on the ice was evident by his willingness to do anything to win. Off the ice, he was just as big of a presence, always taking the time to give back to the local community.

“The New York Islanders have four Stanley Cups because of the sacrifices he and the members of those dynasty teams made for the franchise. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Gillies family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21F7mn_0dseGNT900
Clark Gillies

Gillies had his No. 9 retired by the Islanders in 1996 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002. He is one of 17 Islanders players that were part of all four Stanley Cup teams.

He finished the last two years of his career with the Sabres, tallying 15 goals and 19 assists in 86 games played.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Clark Gillies, a tower of strength on the ice for the dynastic New York Islanders of the early 1980’s and a pillar of the Long Island community ever since,” commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Gillies helped define the term ‘power forward’ during a 14-season, Hall of Fame career with the Islanders and Buffalo Sabres that was highlighted by winning four straight Stanley Cups with the Islanders.

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
PensBurgh

Add “collapsed lung” to your Penguins weird injury Bingo card

Drew O’Connor has been a bit on the fringes of the lineup and roster for a while, he played one game recently on January 2nd and then was added to the COVID list. When O’Connor returned, it was out in California, playing January 13th against Los Angeles and then again on January 15th against San Jose. The Penguins returned from the west coast soon after and announced O’Connor was on the injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was able to specify just what the injury was, and, look out!
NHL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy