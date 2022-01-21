Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

STEVENS POINT 64, RHINELANDER 39

STEVENS POINT - Emma Jossie scored 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers to the win over the Hodags.

Avery Lilly and Zoe Fink both added 14 points for Stevens Point.

Rhinelander 15 24 - 39

Stevens Point 40 24 - 64

Stevens Point: Nest 3, Klismith 2, Lilly 14, Moe 4, A. Jossie 2, Fink 14, E. Jossie 23, Weiler 2. 3-pt: Fink 3, Nest.

MOSINEE 66, ANTIGO 49

ANTIGO - Mosinee grabbed a 21-point halftime lead and cruised to the win over the Red Robins.

Mosinee was led by Kate Fitzgerald with 14 points. Alexis Freiboth added 11 points for Mosinee, which remained undefeated at 16-0.

Antigo was led by Sophie Schlieve with 14 points.

Mosinee 39 27 - 66

Antigo 18 31 - 49

Mosinee: Freiboth 11, Placek 3, Lehman 7, Wayerski 7, Selenske 9, Fitzgerald 14, Maurer 9, Bauman 6. 3-pt: Wayerski, Selenske, Fitzgerald, Maurer 3. FT: 8-17. Fouls: 15.

Antigo: Krueger 6, Verhasselt 2, Czerneski 1, Weix 6, Schlieve 14. 3-pt: Schlieve 2, Krueger 2. FT: 9-16. Fouls: 15.

BOYS BASKETBALL

STEVENS POINT 53, RHINELANDER 28

RHINELANDER - Nate Streveler scored 28 points to lead the Panthers to the win over the Hodags.

Rhinelander was led by Ryan Jamison and Jackson Smith with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Stevens Point 27 26 - 53

Rhinelander 12 16 - 28

Stevens Point: Dickelmann 2, Cejka 2, Marschke 2, Makalin 8, Council 2, Streveler 28, Zdroik 9. 3-pt: Streveler 4, Zdroik. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 14.

Rhinelander: Smith 10, Olcikas 1, Jamison 11, Gretzinger 2, Orth 2. 3-pt: Jamison 3. FT: 3-10. Fouls: 10.

SHIOCTON 82, AMHERST 63

SHIOCTON - Dawson Schmidt made seven 3-pointers and finished with 43 points in the Chiefs’ win over the Falcons.

Schmidt scored 26 of his points in the first half.

Jacob Kliztke added 15 points for Shiocton on five 3-pointers. Cade Stingle scored 12 points.

Amherst was led by Matt Glodowski’s 25 points. Tyler Soolsby added 15 points and Andrew Jastromski scored 12.

Amherst 37 26 - 63

Shiocton 38 44 - 82

Amherst: Hill 2, Derezinski 6, Soolsby 15, Zilisch 3, Jastromski 12, Glodowski 25. 3-pt: Soolsby 4, Zilisch, Jastromski 2, Glodowski 6. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 14.

Shiocton: Wilcox 7, Marcks 2, D. Schmidt 43, Stingle 12, Putzer 3, Klitzke 15. 3-pt: D. Schmidt 7, Klitzke 5. FT: 8-20. Fouls: 21.

MOSINEE 68, ANTIGO 47

MOSINEE - Davin Stoffel led all scorers with 19 points to lead Mosinee to the win.

Keagen Jirschele added 15 points and Drake Grod scored 12 for Mosinee, which is 14-1 overall and 6-0 in the Great Northern Conference.

Antigo 20 27 - 47

Mosinee 35 33 - 68

Antigo: Ebel 7, Kolz 8, Zupon 7, Tarras 3, Kohler 13, Cornelius 9. 3-pt: Ebel, Cornelius. FT: 15-21. Fouls: 24.

Mosinee: Grod 12, Utphall 2, Dorn 2, Garski 2, Kowalski 2, Jirschele 15, Miller 8, Thomer 4, Stoffel 19, Spink 2. 3-pt: Grod 3, Jirschele, Miller. FT: 11-25. Fouls: 18.

BONDUEL 53, WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 48

WITTENBERG - Reece Stoltenow and Noah Weier each scored 15 points to lead the Bears to the win.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood was led by Ben Weselowski with 20 points.

Bonduel 22 31 - 53

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 22 26 - 48

Bonduel: Margelofsky 6, Stoltenow 15, Weier 15, Schroeder 4, Bloedorn 4, Schauder 2, Sell 7. 3-pt: Stoltenow 2, Margelofsky, Weier. FT: 15-20. Fouls: 9.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Schmidt 2, Wesolowski 20, Flak 5, J. Fraaza 5, Schairer 8, Meverden 3, M. Fraaza 5. 3-pt: Wesolowski 3, J. Fraaza, Meverden. FT: 7-10. Fouls: 17.

ALMOND-BANCROFT 59, PORT EDWARDS 31

PORT EDWARDS - Ayden Phillips scored 25 points to lead Almond-Bancroft to the victory.

Port Edwards was led by Nathan Gibbs with 13 points.

Almond-Bancroft 30 29 - 59

Port Edwards 14 17 - 31

Almond-Bancroft: Dernbach 4, Burns 3, Lamb 10, Phillips 25, Zinda 6, Huntington 7, Omernick 2, Miner 2. 3-pt: Burns. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 11.

Port Edwards: Tranel 7, Beck 6, Gibbs 13, Hunter 3, Lecy 2. 3-pt: Gibbs 2, Hunter, Tranel. FT: 1-2. Fouls: 11.

STRATFORD 63, PHILLIPS 47

PHILLIPS - The Tigers turned the ball over just five times and had 15 steals in the win over the Loggers.

Camden Daul led Stratford with 21 points. Ashton Wrensch added 11 points.

Stratford 35 28 - 63

Phillips 23 24 - 47

Stratford: Schueller 7, Wrensch 11, Bruesiwitz 9, Ulrich 8, Daul 21, Griesmer 7. 3-pt: Schueller, Wrensch, Bruesiwitz 2, Daul 2. FT: 11-18. Fouls.

COLBY 82, OWEN-WITHEE 63

OWEN - Richard Streveler scored 25 points to lead Colby to the victory.

Tevin Rue added 16 points, Brody Decker scored 14 and Caden Healy had 13 for the Hornets.

Owen-Withee was led by Logan Amacher with 24 points and Caleb Geldernick with 16.

Colby 33 49 - 82

Owen-Withee 36 27 - 63

Colby: Meyer 6, Rue 16, Streveler 25, Voelker 5, Decker 14, Lopez 1, Healy 13, Wiese 2. 3-pt: Rue 3, Decker 4. FT: 19-25. Fouls: 27.

Owen-Withee: Amacher 24, Klabon 8, Weaver 6, Hanson 4, Geldernick 16, Wendler 5. 3-pt: Klabon, Weaver, Wendler. FT: 19-33. Fouls: 20.

