ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston County, AL

PREP BASKETBALL: Addison tops Meek 64-23 to advance to county championship game

By Todd Walker
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A01lM_0dseFu7Z00

ARLEY, Ala. — The Addison Lady Bulldogs took on the hosting Meek Lady Tigers in the first round of the Winston County Basketball Tournament Friday night and came away with a 64-23 victory. It was the third win of the season over the Lady Tigers and Addison advances to play the top-seeded Winston County Lady Yellow Jackets in this year’s county championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Addison came out red hot, playing stifling defense and shooting the lights out of the gym. Addison jumped all over the Lady Tigers outscoring them 23-6 in the first. The first period belonged to two women, and they were Addison Seniors Anna Grace “The Glove” Luker and “Tiny” Bracie Rodgers. Both young ladies should have been arrested for theft as they had five steals between them, and Rodgers had eight points to go along with Luker’s eight. Meek was led by Alma Veronica Jade Ortega with three points and Peyton Johnson who had two points and two steals of her own.

The second period wasn’t any kinder to the young Lady Tigers as the veteran Lady Dawgs outscored them 12-3 to take a commanding 35-9 halftime lead. Addison’s Luker, who was playing lights out, scored six more points and had four more steals. “Magic” Molly Gilbreath and Hadley “Shooter” Butler each drained a three pointer for the Lady Dawgs. Meek’s Johnson scored Meek’s only bucket of the period and Stormie Young added a free throw.

Addison was on cruise control in the second half as they outscored the Lady Tigers convincedly 29-14 in the half. The young Lady Tigers should be proud because they didn’t quit and they appear to have a budding young star in Sophomore Peyton Johnson, who showed a nice touch on her shots and put in 13 of the Lady Tigers 23 total points. Addison was led in the second half by their own Jamming Junior Gracie “Bug” Manley who had all but two of her 16 points in the second half.

With the final tally 64-23, Addison moved on and will play the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A, the 21-1 Winston County Lady Yellow Jackets for the county title at 5 p.m,. on Saturday. The two teams have split their two regular season meetings with each team winning on the others home floor.

Addison Head Coach Bailey Boland was proud of her Lady Bulldogs after the win,

“We came out hot and were knocking down our open looks. Our defense has been really good as of late and we feed off of our pressure that we cause. It just seems that when we get steals, we shoot better,” Boland said. “I thought that our fast break was ran very well tonight. I liked how we were able to drive to the basket and either kick it out for an open look or take it to the basket for the shot or foul. So glad that our girls were not looking ahead to playing Winston County tomorrow. They took care of business tonight and we will have to play a great game to be able to win the title from the Lady Jackets.”

Unofficial stats:

Addison was led by Luker with 16 points, five boards, eight assists and six steals. Manley had 16 points and seven boards. Rodgers had 10 points, seven boards, three assists and five steals. Butler had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. Gilbreath had nine points, five boards and two steals. Brilyn Dover had three points, three boards and two steals. Lydia “Barbie” Ergle had seven boards and two blocks. Emma Ridgeway had three rebounds.

Meek was led by Johnson’s 13 points and four boards. Laney Phillips had four points and four boards. Ortega had three points. Reagan Aaron had two points, two boards and one block. Young had one point and two boards. Lydia Lockhart had four boards.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Cold Springs takes 70-65 OT thriller over Hanceville to advance to County Finals

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Cold Springs and Hanceville battled for the last spot in Saturday’s varsity boys’ championship game Friday night, and it was an instant classic between the Eagles and Bulldogs. Four quarters weren’t enough to settle things between these local rivals, and the Cold Springs had to pull ahead in overtime to take a dramatic, 70-65 win over Hanceville. Seth Williams scored the game’s first basket to put Cold Springs ahead 2-0 early but not much went right for the Eagles in the first quarter after that. Back to back three-pointers by Zach Campbell gave the Bulldogs a 6-2 lead...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Good Hope knocks off Fairview 60-51 to advance to County Championship Game

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The first of Friday night’s varsity boys’ semifinal matchups at the Cullman County Tournament was a fast-paced and competitive clash between the Good Hope Raiders and the top-seeded Fairview Aggies. In the end, the Raiders were able to create some separation in the second half and pulled away to top the Aggies 60-51, earning themselves a spot in Saturday’s County Championship Game. The Aggies got the scoring started on their first possession with a three-pointer by Cylas Yarbrough but baskets by Colton Lindsey and Tanner Malin put Good Hope in front 4-3 early in the first quarter. A...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Bulldogs come from behind to topple No. 4 Decatur Heritage 58-56, Lady Bulldogs fall in 57-56 thriller

ADDISON, Ala. — Addison hosted two very good basketball teams from Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Allen Stephenson Gym Thursday night and came away with a split on senior night. The Lady Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker to the Lady Eagles 57-56 while the Bulldogs were able to rally in the fourth quarter to overcome a double-digit deficit and knock off third-ranked Decatur Heritage 58-56. Addison 58 – Decatur Heritage 56 (Varsity Boys) Head Coach Ben Mastin brought his red-hot Addison Bulldogs into the game with a very tough Decatur Heritage team. The Dawgs coming off their recent Winston County Tournament Title were...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Lady Raiders edge Holly Pond 27-26 in OT to advance to JV Girls finals

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – We tipped things off at the Cullman County Tournament with a JV Girls semifinal matchup Thursday night and it was a physical, low-scoring clash between Good Hope and Holly Pond that took more than four quarters to settle. With the score tied at 25 at the end of regulation, the game went into overtime where the Lady Raiders were able to score just enough to pull ahead and win it 27-26, securing a spot in Saturday’s JV Girls Championship Game. Points were tough to come by in the opening period. Baskets by Alana Phillips and Phoebe Jones gave...
HOLLY POND, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Arley, AL
County
Winston County, AL
City
Butler, AL
City
Addison, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: West Point pulls away from Fairview 58-23 to advance to County Championship Game

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Thursday night’s Cullman County Tournament action wrapped up with a meeting between the West Point Lady Warriors and the Lady Aggies of Fairview with a spot in this year’s County Championship Game. Fairview fought hard in the first half and trailed by just 11 at the half but the Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Aggies 30-6 in the second half to win it 58-23 and advance to the varsity girls finals. Summer Mendoza drilled a three for West Point to get things started but Emma Garcia responded with a basket on the other end to trim the lead...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Lady Broncos advance to semifinals with 43-34 win over Cold Springs

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Varsity girls action tipped things off at the Cullman County Tournament Wednesday night and it was a classic battle between the Lady Eagles of Cold Springs and the Holly Pond Lady Broncos. Holly Pond led 27-17 at the half but had to fend off a second half rally from the Lady Eagles to collect a 43-34 win and a spot in the varsity girls’ semifinals. Ella Bruer drilled a three to put Cold Springs on the scoreboard first, then Malaya Taylor added a basket in the paint to give the Lady Eagles an early 5-0 lead. Holly Pond...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Cold Springs downs Vinemont 55-38, advances to semifinals

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The second and final matchup of the Cullman County Tournament Wednesday night was another tight one featuring a battle between the Eagles of Vinemont and Cold Springs. There were 15 lead changes through the first three quarters until Cold Springs moved ahead midway through the third and never looked back, pulling away and earning a 55-38 win over Vinemont. A pair of free throws and an inside basket from Tanner Kilgo put Cold Springs ahead 4-0 early and after a free throw by Toby Hill on the other end, Brody Peppers laid one in to make it a...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
1K+
Followers
634
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy