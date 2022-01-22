PREP BASKETBALL: Addison tops Meek 64-23 to advance to county championship game

ARLEY, Ala. — The Addison Lady Bulldogs took on the hosting Meek Lady Tigers in the first round of the Winston County Basketball Tournament Friday night and came away with a 64-23 victory. It was the third win of the season over the Lady Tigers and Addison advances to play the top-seeded Winston County Lady Yellow Jackets in this year’s county championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Addison came out red hot, playing stifling defense and shooting the lights out of the gym. Addison jumped all over the Lady Tigers outscoring them 23-6 in the first. The first period belonged to two women, and they were Addison Seniors Anna Grace “The Glove” Luker and “Tiny” Bracie Rodgers. Both young ladies should have been arrested for theft as they had five steals between them, and Rodgers had eight points to go along with Luker’s eight. Meek was led by Alma Veronica Jade Ortega with three points and Peyton Johnson who had two points and two steals of her own.

The second period wasn’t any kinder to the young Lady Tigers as the veteran Lady Dawgs outscored them 12-3 to take a commanding 35-9 halftime lead. Addison’s Luker, who was playing lights out, scored six more points and had four more steals. “Magic” Molly Gilbreath and Hadley “Shooter” Butler each drained a three pointer for the Lady Dawgs. Meek’s Johnson scored Meek’s only bucket of the period and Stormie Young added a free throw.

Addison was on cruise control in the second half as they outscored the Lady Tigers convincedly 29-14 in the half. The young Lady Tigers should be proud because they didn’t quit and they appear to have a budding young star in Sophomore Peyton Johnson, who showed a nice touch on her shots and put in 13 of the Lady Tigers 23 total points. Addison was led in the second half by their own Jamming Junior Gracie “Bug” Manley who had all but two of her 16 points in the second half.

With the final tally 64-23, Addison moved on and will play the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A, the 21-1 Winston County Lady Yellow Jackets for the county title at 5 p.m,. on Saturday. The two teams have split their two regular season meetings with each team winning on the others home floor.

Addison Head Coach Bailey Boland was proud of her Lady Bulldogs after the win,

“We came out hot and were knocking down our open looks. Our defense has been really good as of late and we feed off of our pressure that we cause. It just seems that when we get steals, we shoot better,” Boland said. “I thought that our fast break was ran very well tonight. I liked how we were able to drive to the basket and either kick it out for an open look or take it to the basket for the shot or foul. So glad that our girls were not looking ahead to playing Winston County tomorrow. They took care of business tonight and we will have to play a great game to be able to win the title from the Lady Jackets.”

Unofficial stats:

Addison was led by Luker with 16 points, five boards, eight assists and six steals. Manley had 16 points and seven boards. Rodgers had 10 points, seven boards, three assists and five steals. Butler had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. Gilbreath had nine points, five boards and two steals. Brilyn Dover had three points, three boards and two steals. Lydia “Barbie” Ergle had seven boards and two blocks. Emma Ridgeway had three rebounds.

Meek was led by Johnson’s 13 points and four boards. Laney Phillips had four points and four boards. Ortega had three points. Reagan Aaron had two points, two boards and one block. Young had one point and two boards. Lydia Lockhart had four boards.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.