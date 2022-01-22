ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretto, PA

Red Flash men & women pick up Friday night wins

By Andrew Clay
 7 days ago

LORETTO (WTAJ) — There hasn’t been a ton to cheer about in DeGol Arena this year as both SFU men’s and women’s teams have struggled through the first few months of the year, but Friday both teams walked away with wins over Central Connecticut State.

At home, the men raced back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat the Blue Devils 68-67. Miles Thompson led all scorers with 21 points, he also recorded 7 rebounds. SFU is now 5-12 on the year.

In New Britain, Connecticut the women’s program won it’s fourth-straight, 69-59 over the Blue Devils. Lilli Benzel connected on four threes, and led all scorers with 25. Jenn Mastellone added 19 in the victory which moved the Red Flash to 4-14 on the year.

Both teams return to action Sunday against Sacred Heart. The men will play at home, tip-off is at 4 p.m.

WTAJ

Penn State takes down no. 12 Ohio State in shootout

Penn State hosted no. 12 Ohio State at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions entered play on a two game winning streak. Penn State was aggressive early on and struck first at 4:48 on a goal from Danny Dzhaniyev. The Buckeyes didn’t take long to respond, at the 8:05 mark of the first period Ohio […]
WTAJ

High school basketball scores and highlights from Friday, January 28

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS BASKETBALLPhilipsburg-Osceloa 57, Huntingdon 42Tied at 28 at halftime, Philipsburg-Osceola outscored Huntingdon 20-4 in the third, Setting up the Mounties for a 57-42 win […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

Hoosiers roll Nittany Lions 74-57

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 19 points, Race Thompson added 18 and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 13 of his 15 in the first half to help Indiana cruise to a 74-57 win over Penn State. The Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) rebounded from an 80-62 home loss to Michigan for their fifth win in […]
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg native Lafferty scores first Blackhawks goal

DETROIT (WTAJ) – Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty scored his first goal as a Chicago Blackhawk in Wednesday’s 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Lafferty was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to Chicago earlier in the month for Alex Nylander. Lafferty’s goal was overshadowed by Dylan Strome’s hat trick for the Blackhawks. The goal was […]
NHL
WTAJ

Gene Clines, part of 1st MLB all-minority lineup, dies at 75

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, died Thursday. He was 75. Clines’ wife, Joanne, told the Pirates that Clines died at his home in Bradenton, Florida, site of the team’s longtime spring […]
MLB
WTAJ

QB Tom Brady announces retirement from the NFL

(WTAJ)– After 22 years playing QB in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has announced that he is retiring at age 44. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that multiple sources told him that Brady is retiring after a lustrous career where he won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with […]
NFL
WTAJ

Big Ben announces retirement from Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has officially announced his retirement. In an over two minutes long video uploaded to Roethlisberger’s Twitter account, he thanked his fans, reminisced on his years of football and time with Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger sat alongside his family while announcing his retirement from the National Football League. Roethlisberger […]
NFL
WTAJ

Steelers’ GM Colbert stepping down after draft

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the only one with longtime ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers stepping away. General manager Kevin Colbert, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that’s made the Steelers perennial contenders, is stepping away after the NFL draft this spring. Team president Art Rooney II says Colbert wants […]
NFL
WTAJ

Feeling lucky? Weekend lottery jackpots worth over $525 million

WTAJ– If you are feeling lucky, this might be your weekend to buy a lottery ticket. The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $421 million dollars. That two-dollar ticket (three with the mega ball) can turn into a multimillion-dollar payout after nobody won on the estimated $396 million dollar jackpot on Tuesday. The Mega Millions […]
LOTTERY
WTAJ

WTAJ

