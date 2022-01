One more day until District 3 locks down its list of participating teams for next week’s District 3 Team Wrestling Championships. Competitions through Saturday will count toward the power ratings formula, which will then determine the 12 Class 2A teams and 16 Class 3A teams that will compete for the district team trophy. That competition is set to begin Monday night in Class 2A and Tuesday in 3A.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO